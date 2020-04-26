Toluene Diamine (TDA) Market to Witness Excellent Long-Term Growth Outlook

Diaminotoluene is a class of organic compounds with the formula C6H3(NH2)2CH3. 2,6-Diaminotoluene is usually produced as a by-product with 2,4-TDA in mixtures containing 20% 2,6-isomer and 80% 2,4-isomer. 2,4-Diaminotoluene is used in a variety of applications including the production of dyes, impact resins, polyamides, antioxidants, hydraulic fluids, fungicide stabilizers, and photographic developers. The analysts forecast the global toluene diamine market to exhibit a CAGR of 4.1% during the period 2019-2024. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global toluene diamine for 2019-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers the toluene diamine sales volume and revenue.

The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: regional markets, product, and application.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.alexareports.com/report-sample/275211

Geographically, the global toluene diamine market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2024.

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

On the basis of product, the global toluene diamine market is segmented into:

– 2,6-TDA (2,6-Diaminotoluene)

– 2,4-TDA (2,4-Diaminotoluene)

Based on application, the toluene diamine market is segmented into:

– Corrosion Inhibitors

– Dyes

– Epoxy Resin

– Pharmaceuticals

– Polyols

– Rubber Chemicals

The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Some of the leading players in the global toluene diamine market are:

– Changzhou Changyu Chemical Co., Ltd.

– Covestro AG

– Hanwha Chemical Corporation

– Jiangsu Tianjiayi Chemical Co., Ltd.

– Jianhu Mingyang Dyestuff Chemical Station

– Karun Petrochemical Co.

– Shaanxi Kangyuan Chemical Co., Ltd.

– Shandong Yuxing New Materials Co., Ltd.

– request free sample to get a complete list of companies

Avail discount while purchasing this report: https://www.alexareports.com/check-discount/275211

Objective of the study:

– To analyze and forecast the market size of global toluene diamine market.

– To classify and forecast global toluene diamine market based on region, product, and application.

– To identify drivers and challenges for global toluene diamine market.

– To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global toluene diamine market.

– To conduct pricing analysis for global toluene diamine market.

– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global toluene diamine market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities. Key target audience are:

– Manufacturers of toluene diamine

– Raw material suppliers

– Market research and consulting firms

– Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

– Organizations, forums and alliances related to toluene diamine

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary sources. Primary research included interviews with toluene diamine suppliers and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports, and proprietary databases.

About Us:

Alexa Reports is a globally celebrated premium market research service provider, with a strong legacy of empowering business with years of experience. We help our clients by implementing decision support system through progressive statistical surveying, in-depth market analysis, and reliable forecast data.

Alexa Reports Contact Us:

Phone No: +1-408-844-4624 / +91- 7030626939

Email: [email protected]

Alexa Reports Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/alexa-report

https://www.facebook.com/alexareportsinc

https://twitter.com/Alexa_Reports