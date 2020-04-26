Waterproof and Weatherproof Label Market is anticipated to escalate to a value of US$23 billion by 2025

The global market for waterproof and weatherproof labels has attracted immense responsiveness form the customers. The market players are expected to rely on this response of the customers and adopt novel business strategies to capture a greater market share. The leading market players include Fuji Seal International, INC., Bemis Company, Inc., LabTAG.com., Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Brady Worldwide, Inc., SYMBIO, INC, UPM Raflatac Ltd, Herma Gmbh, PMC Label, Avery Dennison Corporation, Lintec Corporation, NFI Corp, A Weber Packaging Solutions, Inc., Robos GmbH, and Co. KG, Advanced Barcode and Label Technologies, Inc., WS Packaging Group, Inc., 3M Company, ZIH Corp, and CCL Label, Inc. The competitive landscape over the coming years would reply on the moves of these key players.

The market for waterproof and weatherproof labels is expected to grow at a steady rate over the coming years. Transparency Market Research forecasts that the CAGR for the period between 2017 and 2025 would settle at 5.0%. The market that was valued at US$16.09 billion in 2017 is anticipated to escalate to a value of US$23 billion by 2025. Based on the printing technology, the market is segmented into thermal printed labels digital printed labels, flexographic printed, and lithographic printed labels. Out of these categories, the digital printed labels are expected to clock the greatest market share, expanding at a CAGR of 5.20% over the forecast period.

On a geographical scale, the market for waterproof and weather proof labels can be segmented into North America, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The Asia Pacific market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period, reflecting the integrity of the regional market. The bright prospects of the market owe to the prominence of the Chinese market and the need to combat hazards in retail outlets in India.

Properties of Waterproof and Weatherproof Labels Enhance their Demand

The resistance to abrasion is one of the finest qualities of these labels, which leads up to their increasing demand. The climatic adversities cannot affect these tags, thus, reflecting their durability. This persuades the brand manufacturers to extensively use these labels for their products. The most unique feature endowed by these labels is that they can be centrally tracked, which makes it easy to stay in control of large amounts of products being transferred. This has popularized the product amongst large brands that have to consign good across several regions. The wide range of benefits offered by these labels has made them popular in multiple industries.

Earlier, these labels were restricted to the hazardous products and chemicals; their usage has now spurred into pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, and consumer goods as well. A recent propensity to use foil in these labels has gained momentum because this shields the material from environmental harm. Since these labels retain the print emblazoned on them, brands who want the visibility of their logo on the product use these labels.

Popularity of Surface Printing Could Obstruct Growth

Despite the utility of waterproof and weatherproof labels, the rise of surface printing poses a major threat to the market. It is always easier to directly emblazon the brand names on the products without the use of labels, which is what surface printing does. This is a haunting factor for the market and could slow down progress. Nevertheless, the market is expected to reap the benefits of its extensive reach across several industries.

The review is based on a market research report by TMR titled ‘Waterproof and Weatherproof Label Market (Type – Non-adhesive Based Labels (Glue Applied Labels, In-mold Labels, and Sleeve Labels) and Adhesive-based Labels (Permanent Labels and Removable Labels); Material – Specialty Paper, Foil, Plastic (Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene (PE), Polystyrene (PS), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polycarbonate (PC), and Polymethyl Methacrylate (PPMA); Printing Technology (Digital Printed Labels, Thermal Printed Labels, Lithographic Printed Labels, and Flexographic Printed Labels); End-use Industry – Food, Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Automotive and Mechanical Parts Packaging, and Chemicals) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025’

