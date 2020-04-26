Wind Turbine Converter Market Region Wise Analysis of Top Players in Industry by its Types and Application

A wind turbine converter enables efficient conversion of the variable frequency output of an induction generator, driven by a variable speed wind turbine, to a fixed frequency appropriate for the grid or a load. Mainly two converter topologies are currently used in the commercial wind turbine generator systems. The analysts forecast the global wind turbine converter market to exhibit a CAGR of 4.7% during the period 2019-2024. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global wind turbine converter for 2019-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers the wind turbine converter sales volume and revenue.

The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: regional markets, product, and application.

Geographically, the global wind turbine converter market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2024.

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

On the basis of product, the global wind turbine converter market is segmented into:

– Partial Converter

– Full Converter

Based on application, the wind turbine converter market is segmented into:

– Onshore

– Offshore

The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Some of the leading players in the global wind turbine converter market are:

– ABB Ltd

– American Superconductor (AMSC)

– Beijing Corona Science &Technology Co., Ltd.

– Beijing Etechwin Electric Co., Ltd.

– Emerson Electric Co.

– Enercon GmbH

– General Electric Company

– Ingeteam S.A.

– NARI Technology Development Limited Company

– REnergy Electric Tianjin Ltd.

– Schneider Electric SE

– Shanghai Hi-Tech Control System Co., Ltd.

– Shenzhen Hopewind Electric Co., Ltd.

– Siemens AG

– Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S.A.

– request free sample to get a complete list of companies

Objective of the study:

– To analyze and forecast the market size of global wind turbine converter market.

– To classify and forecast global wind turbine converter market based on region, product, and application.

– To identify drivers and challenges for global wind turbine converter market.

– To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global wind turbine converter market.

– To conduct pricing analysis for global wind turbine converter market.

– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global wind turbine converter market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities. Key target audience are:

– Manufacturers of wind turbine converter

– Raw material suppliers

– Market research and consulting firms

– Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

– Organizations, forums and alliances related to wind turbine converter

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary sources. Primary research included interviews with wind turbine converter suppliers and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports, and proprietary databases.

