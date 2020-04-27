2020 Cloud Enablement Market Reports Including Key Findings and Opportunities, Trends and Telco Strategies

ReportsnReports has recently added a new research report to its expanding repository. The research report, titled “Cloud Enablement Market,” offers a clear understanding of the subject matter. Cloud Enablement Market Industry research report provides granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts, geographic regions of the market and analytical tools such as SWOT analysis to generate a whole set of trade based study regarding the Cloud Enablement Market.
Cloud enablement refers to the use of IT infrastructure and/or services in order to leverage a flexible, scalable and on-demand IT environment. Cloud enablement has emerged as the dominant model for delivering and maintaining enterprise IT resources – including hardware, software, platforms and app development tools. It provides users with a scalable, elastic, and on-demand approach to consuming IT, which is significantly more flexible, resource efficient and cost effective compared to traditional IT.
Driven by global market pressures surrounding security, performance, efficiency, and capability, the cloud enablement marketplace brings together a wide array of players spanning global hyper-scale public cloud players, server and networking hardware vendors, telecom operators, and software technology providers.
Key Findings in this Report:
– Cloud enablement from a networking sense means that your connectivity to the cloud should be dynamic, automatic, and customizable on a per-app and per-cloud basis.
– Security is an integral element in cloud enablement for both regulatory reasons and to facilitate data privacy and integrity.
– Direct connect services allow enterprise clients to quickly establish pre-configured connections to major cloud providers.
Scope of the Cloud Enablement Market Report:
– Framework, definition, and market drivers and inhibitors of the cloud enablement market.
– History of cloud computing, and definition of hybrid cloud data center.
– Marquee cloud enablement use cases.
– Summary of key findings and opportunities in the cloud enablement market.
Table of Contents in the Cloud Enablement Market Report:
Executive Summary
List of Exhibits
Section 1: Taxonomy & Market Context
Defining Cloud Enablement
Cloud Enablement Technologies Overview
Enterprise Cloud Enablement: Drivers & Inhibitors
Cloud Enablement Use Cases Overview
Section 2: Cloud Enablement Themes
Cloud Enablement – Genesis and Timeline
Hybrid Cloud for Data Center Modernization and Extension
Driving Digital Transformation through Cloud Enablement
Cloud Enablement – DevOps Model
Connectivity for Enabling Cloud
Demystifying Cloud Enablement
Section 3: Cloud Enablement Case Studies
Oracle Cloud at Customer helps AT&T Modernize and Expand IT Footprint
Metasearch Provider InfoSpace Taps AWS Cloud to Run its Microsoft Stack
Kony Pivotus Microservices SaaS
Colt Spectrum 100G Flexible Bandwidth and Bandwidth-on-Demand
Large Retailer SD-WAN
Section 4: Key Findings & Recommendations
Appendix
Acronyms and Definitions
Companies Mentioned
Key Open Source Software (OSS) Cloud Technologies
Related Research
And more..