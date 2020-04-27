2020 TrendSights Analysis Market Trend in Each Industry Across the Fmcg Space and Key Opportunities

ReportsnReports has recently added a new research report to its expanding repository. The research report, titled “TrendSights Analysis Market,” offers a clear understanding of the subject matter. TrendSights Analysis Market Industry research report provides granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts, geographic regions of the market and analytical tools such as SWOT analysis to generate a whole set of trade based study regarding the TrendSights Analysis Market.

The desire to share experiences, products, and services with others reflects the “feel-good” factor associated with communal interactions. Sharing can also help to alleviate the financial burdens of “big-ticket” products and services. The proliferation of the internet in daily life has expanded sharing from the real to the virtual world. It has also reinvented traditional consumer behavior, making access, instead of ownership, attractive.

Sharing falls under the Comfort & Uncertainty mega-trend. The influence of, and interactions with peers, friends, and family shapes “social sharing” and a desire for building a social community. The social aspect of sharing is also a source of wellbeing, generating a “feel-good factor.” Sharing like this also helps share risks and make collectively “safe” decisions about products, experiences, and social occasions.

– Personal inter-connections are key, fostering relationships and promoting wellbeing by sharing products and services.

– Distributing costs and engaging in collaborative consumption helps consumers to access products and services in a more cost-efficient manner.

– Hyper-connected consumers are participating in others’ lives through social media and accessing products and services through digital tools.

– Understand the role of the Sharing trend in shaping consumers’ consumption priorities, attitudes, and behaviors.

– Compare the relevance of the trend in each industry across the FMCG space, and learn what the key opportunities are.