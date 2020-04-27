2020 UK Small Kitchen Appliances Market- In-Depth Analysis of the Leading Retailers in Small Kitchen Appliances

ReportsnReports has recently added a new research report to its expanding repository. The research report, titled “UK Small Kitchen Appliances Market,” offers a clear understanding of the subject matter. UK Small Kitchen Appliances Market Industry research report provides granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts, geographic regions of the market and analytical tools such as SWOT analysis to generate a whole set of trade based study regarding the UK Small Kitchen Appliances Market.
Download a FREE PDF Sample of UK Small Kitchen Appliances Market Research Report at: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2178651
“UK Small Kitchen Appliances Market”, report offers comprehensive insight and analysis of the UK Small Kitchen Appliances market (including forecasts up to 2024), the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes. It provides in-depth analysis of the following: the hot issues impacting the market, strategies for success, market sizes and forecasts, retailer profiles, retailer market shares, consumer data and future outlook. The report focuses on kettles & hot beverage makers, electrical kitchen gadgets, toasters & sandwich makers, small table top cooking appliances and food preparation appliances. Consumer data is based on our 2018 UK Small Kitchen Appliances survey, using a panel of 2,000 nationally representative consumers.
After a difficult time following the declining popularity of the Nutribullet, the small kitchen appliances market is now on the road to recovery with the market set to return to the peakreached in 2015, within the next two years.
Scope of the UK Small Kitchen Appliances Market Report:
– Online penetration within small kitchen appliances is lower than that of the overall electricals market, with online spend driven by big ticket categories such as major kitchen appliances.
– There is stiff competition among the three leading retailers with only 1.1 percentage points between the market leader Argos and third place retailer Dixons Carphone, in terms of SKA market share.
– Penetration of SKA is highest among new home owners with 25-34 year olds possessing the highest penetration across all small kitchen appliances categories.
Reasons to buy the UK Small Kitchen Appliances Market Report:
– Learn how new home owners are driving purchases in the small kitchen appliances market to better target this demographic with design-led products
– Identify opportunities for own-brand expansion and which brands to stock with our brand conversion data to see what brands should be stocked to appeal to shoppers
– Use our in-depth analysis of the leading retailers in small kitchen appliances in order to understand how to appeal shoppers and remain competitive in the market.
Get Discount on UK Small Kitchen Appliances Market Research Report at: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=2178651
Table of Contents in the UK Small Kitchen Appliances Market Report:
SUMMARY
Overall summary
ISSUES & STRATEGIES
Focus on emerging design trends in SKA
Demonstrations vital online & instore to encourage spend
SKA items on work surfaces are more than just functional
THE MARKET
Market size & growth – total market
Market size & growth – kettles & hot drink makers
Market size & growth – electrical kitchen gadgets
Market size & growth – toasters & sandwich makers
Market size & growth – small table top cooking appliances
Market size & growth – food preparation appliances
Category growth & size: 2019-2021
Online sales penetration
Channels of distribution
THE RETAILERS
Retailer prospects to 2020
Retailer shares
Argos
Amazon
Dixons Carphone
Tesco
Shop Direct
ASDA
Other retailers
THE CONSUMER
Consumer headlines
Who
Why
Where
Background
FURTHER DETAILS
Methodology
Market sizing
Appendix
And more…