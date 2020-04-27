Artificial Intelligence In The Automotive Market Research: Key Companies Profile with Sales, Revenue, Price and Competitive Situation Analysis 2019

2019 Research Report on Global Artificial Intelligence In The Automotive Market is a professional and comprehensive report on the Artificial Intelligence In The Automotive industry.

#Download Free PDF Sample Brochure of report Global Artificial Intelligence In The Automotive Market 2019 across with 104 Pages and in-depth TOC Analysis @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2643440

Key Players: Intel – Mobileye, Analog Devices  OtoSense, Baidu  xPerception, Continental  Argus Cyber security, Xilinx  Deephi, Daimler  Torc, Zurich Insurance  Brightbox, Blackberry  Cylance, DoorDash  IvI5, WPCS International  DropCar, Verizon  Telogis.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is redefining the automotive industry, especially in the development of innovative hardware and software stack for level 5 autonomy and intelligent ADAS systems. As AI adoption peaks, organizations are realizing the need to understand and leverage advanced algorithms and computational structures, innovative testing and validation platforms, integrated cockpit solutions, and 5G network adoption and application deployment for building their next generation mobility services. AI is thus driving merger and acquisition trend in the automotive sector.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. The report focuses on global major leading Artificial Intelligence In The Automotive Industry players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Artificial Intelligence In The Automotive industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

Get Flat 20% Discount on this Latest Research Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=2643440

Further, state of the art customizations are increasingly replacing traditional automotive platforms  a trend that is strengthening in the automotive industry. This is fueling the development of a large number of intelligent platforms covering in-vehicle experiences, supply chains, automotive sales and marketing, insurance tools, vehicle ecommerce and other applications  that are detailed in the report.

Organizations are adopting the merger and acquisition (M&A) route as a key strategy for acquiring AI skills, technologies, and relevant portfolios for leveraging organic and inorganic growth opportunities in the mobility market. Such initiatives are poised to create high potential for these acquirers, by helping them launch new AI services and increase their customer base.

Acquisition Trends

The report includes an analysis of more than 60 deals with a detailed technology overview, deal amount, and the purpose of acquisition. The acquisitions listed in the report capture the intricate requirements of automotive sector to upgrade its value in the marketplace.

Our M&A analysis section offers a comprehensive view of the transactions in the automotive sector, spanning AI, machine learning, and deep learning technologies. The different target technology areas highlighted include intelligent vision systems, data analytics, cloud computing, AI hardware and software, localization, security and other related software stacks.

Download Free Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2643440

In the end, the Global Artificial Intelligence In The Automotive Market report’s conclusion part notes the estimation of the industry veterans.

Connect Us for more information at [email protected] or Call Us + 1 888 391 5441.

About Us: ReportsnReports.com is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 500,000+ market research reports from over 95 leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets.