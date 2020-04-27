Automotive Lightweight Material Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2019 to 2028

The global Automotive Lightweight Material Market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the Market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Automotive Lightweight Material Market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Automotive Lightweight Material Market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Automotive Lightweight Material across various industries.

A latest report published by Fact.MR takes into account the Automotive Lightweight Material market from a global as well as local viewpoint. Sales of automotive lightweight material are estimated to surpass 76 kilotons in 2019, up from nearly 74 kilotons in 2018, according to a recent Fact.MR report. The automotive lightweight material industry is significantly influenced by broader trends in the automobile industry, especially evolving regulations on fuel efficiency. Fact.MR’s new report analyzes this landscape in detail, and offers readers a comprehensive analysis on the key factors at play.

Demand for cost-effective lightweight materials continues to surge, as a growing demographic of consumers shows marked preference towards organizations that embrace sustainability. The report finds that in addition to these broader, cross-industry trends, demand for lightweight materials is also influenced by industry-specific factors such as growing electric vehicle parc. The automotive lightweight material market is likely to expand at a promising volume CAGR of nearly 4.0% through 2028.

In this Automotive Lightweight Material market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2014

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2028

The Automotive Lightweight Material market report covers the following regions:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, Benelux, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Japan

APEJ (China, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

MEA (GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Global Automotive Lightweight Material Market Segmentation Analysis:

On the basis of By Material Type,

Steel

Metals

Polymers

Composites

Elastomers

On the basis of by Vehicle Type,

Passenger Cars

LCV

HCV

By Application,

Engine & Mechanical

Exterior & Structural

Interior

HVAC & Electrical

Prominent Automotive Lightweight Material market players covered in the report contain:

United States Steel Corporation, ThyssenKrupp AG, Formosa, Trinseo, LG Chem, JSR, Eastman, Alerisw International, Guirt Holding AG, SGL Carbon SE, Teijin Limited, Hunstman, ExxonMobil, Covestro, Mitsubishi, DowDupont, DSM, Solvay, SSAB AB, Ak Steel Holding Corp, Nucor Corp, Trinseo, Luxfer, Kaiser, Hindalco, Braskem, UFP Technologies, Owen Corning, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Ineos, Chevron Phillips, SABIC, Toray, Celanese, BASF, POSCO, Baoshan Iron & Steel Co., Ltd, and ArcelorMittal SA.

The behavior pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been analyzed in the Automotive Lightweight Material market report comprehensively. In addition, the research encompasses the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Automotive Lightweight Material market vendor in an in-depth manner.

