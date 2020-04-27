Basalt Fiber Sleeve Market Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Forecast 2027

Basalt fiber sleeve is made from texturized basalt yarn. It can absorb large amount of air in materials to enhance fiber quality. Basalt fiber sleeve is an inorganic material with excellent mineral properties. It provides better performance qualities vis-à-vis fiberglass and carbon fiber. Basalt fiber sleeve possesses superior mechanical properties and is low in cost compared to carbon fibers. It provides excellent thermal protection for exhaust piping of automotive engines, generators, marine engines, construction, and mining engines and equipment. Basalt fiber sleeve provides excellent insulation properties. Hence, it is widely used in insulation materials to protect from high temperature up to 1,2000F. Basalt fiber sleeve offers excellent resistance against most of the acids and alkalis. It remains unaffected by various bleaches and solvents.

Increase in demand for fireproof fiber materials in various applications is anticipated to fuel the basalt fiber sleeve market during the forecast period. Basalt fiber sleeve provides excellent thermal protection properties by absorbing excessive heat from metal, chemicals, and other materials. Rise in demand for thermal protective fiber to reduce heat from exhaust pipelines is likely to fuel the basalt finer sleeve market in the near future. The presence of various alternative thermal protection materials can hamper the basalt fiber sleeves market during the forecast period.

Basalt Fiber Sleeve Market: Segmentation

Based on product type, the global basalt fiber sleeve market can be segmented into maximum continuous temperature 6490 C, maximum continuous temperature 7000 C, and maximum continuous temperature 8000 C. The maximum continuous temperature 6490 C segment is expected to hold dominant share of the global basalt fiber sleeve market during the forecast period. Basalt fiber sleeve is majorly used in low temperature range applications..

Based on application, the global basalt fiber sleeve market can be divided into metallurgy, chemicals, automotive, fluid transmission, and household electrical appliances. Automotive is expected to account for dominant share of the basalt fiber sleeve market during the forecast period. Basalt fiber sleeves are used to cover exhaust pipes of engines in automotive vehicles. This is projected to propel the demand for Basalt fiber sleeves in the next few years.

Basalt Fiber Sleeve Market: Key Players

Major companies operating in the global basalt fiber sleeve market include FAVIER Group, Beijing Great Pack Materials, Anhui Ningguo Hantai New Materials Ltd., Ningguo BST Thermal Products, and High-Hope (Shanghai) Fiberglass Co, Ltd.