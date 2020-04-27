Brachytherapy Devices Market Demand and Growth Analysis with Forecast up to 2022

The global brachytherapy devices market has numerous players operating both at the global and local level. This makes the market highly fragmented as well as competitive. To establish a stronghold in such a tough market, keen companies are leveraging multi-pronged strategies. One of them is carefully-considered collaborations to expand into new regions and harness greater resources. Such a trend is expected to make the market consolidated in the near future. Another key strategy of players is product development. They are seen increasing allocation on research and development to come up with more effective products.

Some of the prominent participants in the global market for brachytherapy devices are Varian Medical Systems, Elekta, CR Bard, Eckert and Zieglar BEBIG, and Theragenics.

Request Sample of Brachytherapy Devices Market Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=473

The market for brachytherapy devices is expected to clock a 4.2% CAGR from 2017 to 2022, predicts a report by Transparency Market Research. Expanding at this pace, the market is projected to attain a value of US$383.7 mn by 2022-end from US$313 mn in 2017.

In terms of techniques, the market for brachytherapy devices worldwide can be broadly split into high dose rate and low dose rate. Among them, the segment of high dose rate accounts for a dominant share in the market.

Regionally, Latin America, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, Asia Pacific except Japan, and the Middle East and Africa are some the prominent segments that have been studied in the TMR report. Of these, North America is a leading market, which going forward will retain its position by expanding at a CAGR of 4.7% over the course of the forecast period starting from 2017 and ending in 2022.

Ability to Provide Precise, Highly Localized Doses Drives Demand for Brachytherapy Devices

The main USP of brachytherapy devices is that they provide accurate, highly localized doses of radiation. As a result, it steals a march over other radiation therapies that affect adjacent areas too. Brachytherapy devices are typically used in high precision treatment of small tumors, mostly found in early stages. Besides, cancer patients treated with brachytherapy devices show limited possibility of recurrence of the condition. In addition, they help to bring down both time and cost of treatment. All the aforementioned benefits of brachytherapy devices is fuelling their demand.

“Increasing knowledge about the different advantages of brachytherapy devices among healthcare practitioners would work in favor of the market in the next few years,” explains the lead analyst of the TMR report. He adds, “In the next couple of years, the market could benefit from the swift progress in the field of image guided procedures and radiation dose delivery.” Growing range of products with 3D treatment planning technology to facilitate accurate treatment is also expected to stoke growth in the market.

Request for a Discount on Brachytherapy Devices Market Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=473

Medical Tourism Benefits Market

Soaring popularity of medical tourism, in which patients travel to other regions for better or cost-effective treatment, or both, is predicted to catalyze growth in the market too, along with emergence of innovative products, namely electronic brachytherapy devices.

The growth rate in the global market for brachytherapy devices will however be stymied on account of upcoming external radiation treatment methodologies. Concerns pertaining to procurement, storage, and handling of radiation sources are also posing a challenge to market.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com