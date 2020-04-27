CAGR +1.60%, Airlaid Paper Market Rapid Industrialization to Boost Market Growth to 2026 | Analysis by Glatfelter, Georgia-Pacific, McAirlaid’s Vliesstoffe

“

Los Angeles, United State, January 2020: The Global Airlaid Paper market report offers a thorough description, competitive scenario, wide product portfolio of prominent market leaders and business strategy adopted by participants along with their SWOT analysis and porter’s five force analysis. It is a pervasive research study, which provides current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the Airlaid Paper market that would help the industry leaders to run the business more effectively. The research study provides market introduction, Airlaid Paper market definition, regional market scope, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Airlaid Paper market size forecast, 100+ market data, Tables, Pie Chart, Graphs and Figures, and many more for business intelligence.

The report concludes with the profiles of the Airlaid Paper market’s major players being: Glatfelter, Georgia-Pacific, McAirlaid’s Vliesstoffe, Duni AB, EAM Corporation（Domtar）, Fitesa, Oji Kinocloth, Kinsei Seishi, M&J Airlaid Products, Main S.p.A., C-airlaid, ACI S.A., National Nonwovens, China Silk (Shanghai) New Material Technology, Qiaohong New Materials, Ningbo Qixing Nonwoven, Elite Paper.

Airlaid paper is a textile-like material categorized as a nonwoven fabric made from fluff pulp. Compared with normal wet-laid paper and tissue, air-laid paper is very bulky, porous and soft. It has good water absorption properties and is much stronger compared with normal tissue.

With rapid development of downstream industry, such as diapers, consumer wipes, adult incontinence etc., insiders think the airlaid paper market will experience good growth in the coming years. Glatfelter and Duni have planned to release more capacities in 2017. It is estimated that the global airlaid paper market will be worthy of 1382.27 million USD in the year of 2024, with the CAGR of 1.59% during the period of 2018 to 2024.

The global Airlaid Paper market was 1260 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 1400 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.6% between 2019 and 2026.

This report studies the Airlaid Paper market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Airlaid Paper in these regions, from 2014 to 2026, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper

Thermal-bonded Airlaid Paper

Multi-bonded Airlaid Paper

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Feminine Hygiene

Consumer Wipes

Adult Incontinence

Industrial Wipes

Tabletop

Food Pads

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Airlaid Paper market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of Airlaid Paper market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Airlaid Paper manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Airlaid Paper with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Airlaid Paper submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Airlaid Paper are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Airlaid Paper market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Further breakdown of Airlaid Paper market on basis of the key contributing countries.

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Report Summary

4. Proximity Market Overview

-Introduction

-Drivers

-Restraints

-Industry Trends

-Porter& Five Forces Analysis

-SWOT Analysis

5. Proximity Market Review, By Product

6. Proximity Market Summary, By Application

7. Proximity Market Outline, By Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

8. Competitive Overview

9. Company Profiles: Glatfelter, Georgia-Pacific, McAirlaid’s Vliesstoffe, Duni AB, EAM Corporation（Domtar）, Fitesa, Oji Kinocloth, Kinsei Seishi, M&J Airlaid Products, Main S.p.A., C-airlaid, ACI S.A., National Nonwovens, China Silk (Shanghai) New Material Technology, Qiaohong New Materials, Ningbo Qixing Nonwoven, Elite Paper

10. Appendix

