CAGR +10.10%, Automotive Thermal Management Valve Market Estimated to Record Highest CAGR by 2026 by Key Players – Aisan, Continental, Denso

The Global Automotive Thermal Management Valve market report offers a thorough description, competitive scenario, wide product portfolio of prominent market leaders and business strategy adopted by participants along with their SWOT analysis and porter's five force analysis.

The report concludes with the profiles of the Automotive Thermal Management Valve market’s major players being: Aisan, Continental, Denso, Rheinmetall Automotive, Bosch, Faurecia, Magneti Marelli, BorgWarner, Delphi, Mahle, Eberspacher, Klubert + Schmidt, Hitachi.

In a fuel-injected engine, the throttle valve is placed on the entrance of the intake manifold, or housed in the throttle body. In a carbureted engine, it is found in the carburetor. When a throttle is wide open, the intake manifold is usually at ambient atmospheric pressure.In internal combustion engines, exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) is a emissions reduction technique used in petrol/gasoline and diesel engines to reduce nitrogen oxide. EGR works by recirculating a part of an engine’s exhaust gas back to the engine cylinders

At present, the leading companies in the market are Aisan, Continental, Denso, Rheinmetall Automotive and Bosch, this top 5 player occupied about 47% market share in 2017. The market size of global automotive thermal management valve was about 4718.11 M$ in 2017.

The growth of the Global EGR valves market may be impacted by the increased adoption of SCR over EGR systems technology, which has led to a decrease in the usage of EGR systems. SCR is a technology adopted by many automobile manufacturers, which uses AdBlue to convert excessive NOx gases into water and nitrogen

The global Automotive Thermal Management Valve market was 4720 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 4740 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 0.1% between 2019 and 2026.

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Intake Throttle Valve

Exhaust Throttle Valve

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Automotive Thermal Management Valve market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of Automotive Thermal Management Valve market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Automotive Thermal Management Valve manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Thermal Management Valve with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Automotive Thermal Management Valve submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Thermal Management Valve are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Automotive Thermal Management Valve market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Report Summary

4. Proximity Market Overview

-Introduction

-Drivers

-Restraints

-Industry Trends

-Porter& Five Forces Analysis

-SWOT Analysis

5. Proximity Market Review, By Product

6. Proximity Market Summary, By Application

7. Proximity Market Outline, By Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

8. Competitive Overview

9. Company Profiles: Aisan, Continental, Denso, Rheinmetall Automotive, Bosch, Faurecia, Magneti Marelli, BorgWarner, Delphi, Mahle, Eberspacher, Klubert + Schmidt, Hitachi

10. Appendix

