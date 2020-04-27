CAGR +25.40%, Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market Overview With Qualitative Analysis, Competitive Landscape 2020-2026 | Mahle, Valeo, Bosch

“

The Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System market report offers a thorough description, competitive scenario, wide product portfolio of prominent market leaders and business strategy adopted by participants along with their SWOT analysis and porter's five force analysis. The research study provides market introduction, Automotive Battery Thermal Management System market definition, regional market scope, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Automotive Battery Thermal Management System market size forecast.

The report concludes with the profiles of the Automotive Battery Thermal Management System market’s major players being: Mahle, Valeo, Bosch, Hana System, Dana, Gentherm, Continental, VOSS Automotive, CapTherm System.

Automotive Battery Thermal Management System is a system controlling the cooling and pre-heating of battery used in electric and hybrid vehicles.

Europe region is the largest supplier of Automotive Battery Thermal Management System, with a production market share nearly 56% in 2017. North America is the second largest supplier of Automotive Battery Thermal Management System, enjoying production market share nearly 21% in 2017.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 36.6% in 2017. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 28.5%.

The global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System market was 500 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 9050 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 51.4% between 2019 and 2026.

This report studies the Automotive Battery Thermal Management System market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Automotive Battery Thermal Management System in these regions, from 2014 to 2026, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

Mahle

Valeo

Bosch

Hana System

Dana

Gentherm

Continental

VOSS Automotive

CapTherm System

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Liquid Cooling

Air Cooling

Refrigerant Cooling

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

PHEV

EV

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of Automotive Battery Thermal Management System market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Battery Thermal Management System with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Automotive Battery Thermal Management System submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Battery Thermal Management System are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Automotive Battery Thermal Management System market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Further breakdown of Automotive Battery Thermal Management System market on basis of the key contributing countries.

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Report Summary

4. Proximity Market Overview

-Introduction

-Drivers

-Restraints

-Industry Trends

-Porter& Five Forces Analysis

-SWOT Analysis

5. Proximity Market Review, By Product

6. Proximity Market Summary, By Application

7. Proximity Market Outline, By Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

8. Competitive Overview

9. Company Profiles: Mahle, Valeo, Bosch, Hana System, Dana, Gentherm, Continental, VOSS Automotive, CapTherm System

10. Appendix

”