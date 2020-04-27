CAGR +25.90%, WiFi Smart Lock Market Extensive Growth Opportunities to be Witnessed by 2026 with Key Players – ASSA ABLOY, Kwikset, Allegion

“

Los Angeles, United State, January 2020: The Global WiFi Smart Lock market report offers a thorough description, competitive scenario, wide product portfolio of prominent market leaders and business strategy adopted by participants along with their SWOT analysis and porter’s five force analysis. It is a pervasive research study, which provides current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the WiFi Smart Lock market that would help the industry leaders to run the business more effectively. The research study provides market introduction, WiFi Smart Lock market definition, regional market scope, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, WiFi Smart Lock market size forecast, 100+ market data, Tables, Pie Chart, Graphs and Figures, and many more for business intelligence.

The report concludes with the profiles of the WiFi Smart Lock market’s major players being: ASSA ABLOY, Kwikset, Allegion, Dormakaba, August, SALTO, nello, Dessmann.

Get Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures): https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1057131/global-wifi-smart-lock-market

Smart door locks are widely available, and allow users to open & close a door without keys. Smart door locks can provide people with a high level of safety that is not provided by typical locks and alarms. Smart door locks offer sophisticated “access control” features to any home or business. Proximity sensors like Bluetooth and NFC can enable a door to unlock whenever an authorized user’s smartphone approaches. Users can also remotely lock and unlock the door, or share access with any number of others, using mobile apps. Physical keypads provide a backup with many locks, but are no longer the main way to let yourself in.

ASSA ABLOY is a global leader. In 2018, the sale of ASSA ABLOY was 457.6 k units, and the company holds a sales share of 18.49%. With the completion of ASSA ABLOY’s integration of the US market leader, ASSA ABLOY will reach a 29% market share in 2019, which is much higher than ASSA ABLOY’s 10% market share in ordinary locks. Although several mergers and acquisitions have occurred in the past few years, the industry will not become more concentrated as more and more competitors join the industry.

Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, smart door locks production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2026 the sales volume of smart door locks is estimated to be 14341.3 K units, and the consumption increasing degree will be high. On product prices, the slow downtrend in recent years will maintain in the future.

The global WiFi Smart Lock market was 540 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 2720 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 25.9% between 2019 and 2026.

This report studies the WiFi Smart Lock market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of WiFi Smart Lock in these regions, from 2014 to 2026, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

ASSA ABLOY

Kwikset

Allegion

Dormakaba

August

SALTO

nello

Dessmann

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Door Levers Locks

Deadbolts

Padlocks

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Personal Residential

Home Security System

Institution & Government

Commercial Applications

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global WiFi Smart Lock market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of WiFi Smart Lock market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global WiFi Smart Lock manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the WiFi Smart Lock with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of WiFi Smart Lock submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of WiFi Smart Lock are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of WiFi Smart Lock market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Further breakdown of WiFi Smart Lock market on basis of the key contributing countries.

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.

For Further Detailed insights and ‘Any Query About WiFi Smart Lock Market’, Place your Query Here!- https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1057131/global-wifi-smart-lock-market

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Report Summary

4. Proximity Market Overview

-Introduction

-Drivers

-Restraints

-Industry Trends

-Porter& Five Forces Analysis

-SWOT Analysis

5. Proximity Market Review, By Product

6. Proximity Market Summary, By Application

7. Proximity Market Outline, By Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

8. Competitive Overview

9. Company Profiles: ASSA ABLOY, Kwikset, Allegion, Dormakaba, August, SALTO, nello, Dessmann

10. Appendix

About Us:

QY Research is committed and dedicated to assisting its clients in reaching towards their goals. We offer a comprehensive range of research reports and support our customers by providing them a solution across times zones. We understand the necessity of accurate data and therefore providing an in-depth analysis of the markets is our primary responsibility. The analytical mind of our expert team recognizes the need for the excellent quality control system, which validates data. This is why QY Research is one of the few consulting firms that gives importance to provide accurate and highly reliable data.

”