CAGR +3.50%, Water Electrolysis Market Excessive Growth Opportunities Estimated to be Experienced by 2026 | Proton On-Site, 718th Research Institute of CSIC, Teledyne Energy Systems

The report concludes with the profiles of the Water Electrolysis market's major players being: Proton On-Site, 718th Research Institute of CSIC, Teledyne Energy Systems, Hydrogenics, Nel Hydrogen, Suzhou Jingli, Beijing Zhongdian, McPhy, Siemens, TianJin Mainland, Areva H2gen, Shandong Saksay Hydrogen Energy, Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment, Asahi Kasei, Idroenergy Spa, Erredue SpA, ShaanXi HuaQin, Kobelco Eco-Solutions, ELB Elektrolysetechnik GmbH, ITM Power, Toshiba.

Electrolysis is a promising option for hydrogen production from renewable resources. Electrolysis is the process of using electricity to split water into hydrogen and oxygen. This reaction takes place in a unit called electrolyze. Electrolyzes can range in size from small, appliance-size equipment that is well-suited for small-scale distributed hydrogen production to large-scale, central production facilities that could be tied directly to renewable or other non-greenhouse-gas-emitting forms of electricity production.

Currently, water electrolysis is classified into two types, including traditional alkaline electroliser and PEM electroliser. Globally, PEM electroliser is the larger type. In 2018, global PEM electroliser consumption is 457 units. In the future, we predict that PEM electroliser will be a leading and major type. PEM electroliser consumption amount will increase a rate of 9.64% during 2019-2026.

During all those manufacturers, Proton On-Site is the largest supplier, which sold 132 Unit In 2018, accounting for 15.21% of global total sales.

Water electrolysis can be used in many fields including power plants, steel plant, electronics and photovoltaics, industrial gases, energy storage or fueling for FCEV’s and power to gas etc. Power plant is the largest consumption area with consumption amount of 283 in 2018.

The global Water Electrolysis market was 330 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 420 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% between 2019 and 2026.

This report studies the Water Electrolysis market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Water Electrolysis in these regions, from 2014 to 2026, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Traditional Alkaline Electroliser

PEM Electroliser

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Power Plants

Steel Plant

Electronics and Photovoltaics

Industrial Gases

Energy Storage or Fueling for FCEV’s

Power to Gas

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Water Electrolysis market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of Water Electrolysis market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Water Electrolysis manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Water Electrolysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Water Electrolysis submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Water Electrolysis are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Water Electrolysis market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

