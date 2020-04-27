CAGR +4.50%, Bowling Market to Register Unwavering Growth During 2026 by Key Players like Brunswick Bowling, Ebonite International, Murrey International

“

Los Angeles, United State, January 2020: The Global Bowling market report offers a thorough description, competitive scenario, wide product portfolio of prominent market leaders and business strategy adopted by participants along with their SWOT analysis and porter’s five force analysis. It is a pervasive research study, which provides current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the Bowling market that would help the industry leaders to run the business more effectively. The research study provides market introduction, Bowling market definition, regional market scope, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Bowling market size forecast, 100+ market data, Tables, Pie Chart, Graphs and Figures, and many more for business intelligence.

The report concludes with the profiles of the Bowling market’s major players being: Brunswick Bowling, Ebonite International, Murrey International, QubicaAMF, US Bowling, Storm Bowling, Champion Sports, KR Strikeforce, MOTIV Bowling, E. Parrella Company.

Bowling is a target sport and recreational activity in which a player rolls or throws a bowling ball toward pins or another target.

Bowling products are sold mainly through the following channels: Sporting Goods Retailers, Department Stores and Online Retail. And Sporting Goods Retailers was the most widely used channel which took up about 45.63% of the global total in 2018.

North America is the largest region of Bowling in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. North America market took up about 43.47% the global market In 2018, while Europe and Japan were about 29.46%, 6.76%.

The global Bowling market was 870 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 1190 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2019 and 2026.

This report studies the Bowling market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Bowling in these regions, from 2014 to 2026, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

Brunswick Bowling

Ebonite International

Murrey International

QubicaAMF

US Bowling

Storm Bowling

Champion Sports

KR Strikeforce

MOTIV Bowling

E. Parrella Company

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Bowling Balls

Bowling Pins

Bowling Accessories

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Sporting Goods Retailers

Department Stores

Online Retail

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Bowling market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of Bowling market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Bowling manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Bowling with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Bowling submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Bowling are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Bowling market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Further breakdown of Bowling market on basis of the key contributing countries.

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.

