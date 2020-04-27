CAGR +7.50%, Trail Running Shoes Market to 2026 Expansion of Market Projected to be Supported by Significant Investment | Brooks, Salomon, New Balance

“

rail running shoes are footwear designed for off-road travel and include many design features not found on a road-specific model. Trail running shoes involve running or walking in an outdoor environment on a natural terrain, taking advantage of the geographical features offered by each region (usually mountains, deserts, forests, etc.).

Trail running events are becoming more popular, and for competition it is even more important than ever to be light on your feet and quick. For this reason trail running shoes are designed to tackle hard impacts, but are also lightweight and airy. Currently, the main material of trail running shoes is mesh fabric, EVA, Rubber, glue and others. But different manufacturers will choose raw materials with special functions. The main consumption group is outdoor enthusiasts.

In 2018, the global trail running shoes consumption market is led by North America and Europe, with 33.13% and 29.33% share respectively. More and more people in Asian region are attracted by trail running, and promote the demand actively in the region as well. Asia region has promising potential due to the large base of populations.

Although many similar or traditional sports have good market, trail running still attracts more attention and increases fast in the past few years.

The global Trail Running Shoes market was 2590 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 4280 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% between 2019 and 2026.

This report studies the Trail Running Shoes market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Trail Running Shoes in these regions, from 2014 to 2026, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Barefoot & Minimalist Shoes

Zero Drop Shoes

Traditional Shoes

Maximalist Shoes

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Men Trail Running Shoes

Women Trail Running Shoes

Kids Trail Running Shoes

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Trail Running Shoes market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of Trail Running Shoes market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Trail Running Shoes manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Trail Running Shoes with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Trail Running Shoes submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Trail Running Shoes are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Pairs). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Trail Running Shoes market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Report Summary

4. Proximity Market Overview

-Introduction

-Drivers

-Restraints

-Industry Trends

-Porter& Five Forces Analysis

-SWOT Analysis

5. Proximity Market Review, By Product

6. Proximity Market Summary, By Application

7. Proximity Market Outline, By Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

8. Competitive Overview

9. Company Profiles: Brooks, Salomon, New Balance, Saucony, Adidas, Honka One One, La Sportiva, ASICS, SCARPA, Tecnica, Altra, Vasque, The North Face, Columbia Montrail, Nike, LOWA, Pearl Izumi, Under Armour, Mizuno, Puma

10. Appendix

