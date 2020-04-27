Competitive Benchmarking of Mobile Gaming Companies Market: Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2019

2019 Research Report on Global Competitive Benchmarking of Mobile Gaming Companies Market is a professional and comprehensive report on the Competitive Benchmarking of Mobile Gaming Companies industry.

Key Players: Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Electronic Arts, Gameloft, NetEase, Inc., Netmarble, Take-Two Interactive, Tencent, Ubisoft, Zynga.

Competitive benchmarking portrays a picture of the global companies in terms of how they are positioned in the market. It helps identify the best practices which can help companies remain competitive, by tracking the performance and activities of competitors.

Product Objectives:

Competitive matrix gives you an edge by indicating what and where other companies are focussing more on. It enables you to understand the overall conduct of potential mobile gaming companies in the market.

The benchmarking also gives an understanding about the operational efficiency of the entities. Relatively smaller yet growing companies can track how leaders in gaming industry are performing in the market. Companies can choose to trace their investments, organic and inorganic growth strategies, and innovations the competitors are actively pursuing.

Business Benefits:

1) With the benchmarking report, one can be well versed about the leaders, challengers, innovators, and niche players

2) Be informed about the prospective competitors gaining edge and progressing rapidly

3) Understand the customer preferences towards different competitors and their products

4) Apprehend the kind of brand image that the mobile gaming companies have in the market

5) How different companies are emphasizing on the R&D and innovation

6) Which competitors are approaching expansion and product development, and where does the priority lie

7) Companies can fine-tune business efforts and form new market strategies based on the evaluation

8) The benchmark can also act as the early indicator of which companies are best suited for investments, prospecting, and strategic alliance

How the companies were selected:

The companies were chosen based on a plethora of parameters, such as financial strengths, intensity in their business activities in the market, the innovations that they are invested on, the mergers and acquisitions that they made in the recent years, amongst others. We also took into consideration the leading global companies that were relatively small compared to the others but are driving the market with products and innovation.

How we evaluated and analyzed:

The analysis was conducted after separating the parameters into business capabilities and solution/product capabilities. Financial strength was given significant weight while determining their position in the market. In the financial strength parameter, net revenue growth was a vital sub-parameter. The companies global presence, their marketing and positioning strategies, their sales strategies were also considered while evaluation and scoring the companies. Parameters such as product launch was one of influencing factor under the product capabilities. These are only a few parameters and sub-parameters by which each of the companies were evaluated.

Scoring was done based on relative positioning of the companies as well as assigned weighted-average against sub-parameters. This helped in drawing a conclusive, fair, and unbiased analysis of the competitors in the global mobile-gaming market.

Tencent, Ubisoft, and Electronic Arts are the leaders in the mobile gaming space. The organic growth strategies carried out by these three companies outnumbered the others. All three companies aim at establishing a better connection with their consumers through an open and connected ecosystem. Also, they have a refined market and positioning strategy in place. In terms of the inorganic growth strategies, Ubisoft and Electronic Arts are the trend-setters. EA partnered with Sony, Microsoft, Apple, Google, and other app stores to expand its customer base. Ubisoft made several acquisitions and partnerships to improve the consumers gaming experiences and to strengthen its online services.

In the end, the Global Competitive Benchmarking of Mobile Gaming Companies Market report’s conclusion part notes the estimation of the industry veterans.

