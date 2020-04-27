Disposable Laryngoscope Blades Market Historical Data And Growth Factors Analysis Forecast 2019 – 2027

Global Disposable Laryngoscope Blades Market Introduction

Laryngoscope is used for the endoscopy of the larynx. The procedure is done to obtain a view of the whole throat that includes the glottis and vocal folds. A laryngoscope blade is attached with the laryngoscope and helps to examine the interior part of the larynx.

Global Disposable Laryngoscope Blades Market: Competition Landscape

Key players operating in the global disposable laryngoscope blades market are Medtronic, Smith Medical, Teleflex, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, American Diagnostic Corporation, Rudolf Riester GmbH, Hartwell Medical, HEINE, Vygon, and Medline Industries, Inc. The market for disposable laryngoscope blades is highly consolidated with the presence of fewer manufacturers. Increase in strategic collaborations and new product launches are expected to drive the global disposable laryngoscope blades market during the forecast period.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Medline Industries, Inc. is a privately-held company that manufactures and distributes products for the health care industry. The company provides supply chain solutions and services including cost management programs, logistics consulting, utilization and standardization programs, clinical support, and e-commerce solutions. It also provides products for wound care, continence care, skin health, and infection prevention. It offers supplies for labs, diagnostic labs, and operating rooms, such as gloves and furnishings.

Medtronic

Medtronic plc is a prominent global company that offers medical technology, services, and solutions. Medtronic operates through four segments: cardiac & vascular group, diabetes group, restorative therapies, and minimally invasive therapies. The company’s segments cater to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients in approximately 160 countries.

Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated is a global provider of medical technologies that fulfill the clinical needs of patients and health care providers. The company has a diverse product portfolio with solutions in the fields of interventional access, vascular access, cardiology, anesthesia, surgical care, respiratory care, and emergency services. In 2015, the company combined its respiratory and urology business divisions. The urology product portfolio consists of a wide range of catheters including Foley, intermittent, and external catheters. This portfolio facilitates bladder management in patients in hospitals and home care settings.

Global Disposable Laryngoscope Blades Market: Dynamics

The global disposable laryngoscope blades market is driven by various factors at the regional, national, and global levels. Increase in demand for non-invasive surgeries for the throat, rising geriatric population, and various advantages of laryngoscopy are major factors driving the global market. However, injuries to the soft tissues, and increase in laryngospasm after laryngoscopy are likely to restrain the global disposable laryngoscope blades market during the forecast period.

Increase in Elderly Population Driving the Global Disposable Laryngoscope Blades Market

Continuous increase in the geriatric population is expected to be one of the potential drivers of the disposable laryngoscope blades market during the forecast period. The geriatric population is prone to several diseases related to the throat such as gastro-esophageal reflux disease, allergies, and others. Hence, increasing need for effective treatment options for the geriatric population is expected to drive demand for disposable laryngoscope blades. According to WHO estimates, the global geriatric population is likely to reach around 2 billion (22% of global population) by 2050, which was around 524 million in 2010.

Global Disposable Laryngoscope Blades Market: Segmentation

Based on type, the global disposable laryngoscope blades market can be segmented into:

Macintosh Blade Types

Miller Blade Types

Others

Based on application, the global disposable laryngoscope blades market can be divided into: