Elbow Splints Market Projected For Promising Growth Till 2019 – 2027

Elbow splints are medical devices that are used to support and keep the injured elbow in a certain position to promote healing. They are also called supportive or corrective devices. The main objective of the splints is to provide comfort while performing daily functions, reduce pain, support an injury, and correct the shape of the elbow. These orthotic devices help in arm movement and alignment by supporting the elbow. Elbow splints help in rehabilitation from disjunction, fractures, sport injuries, or any other serious accidental injury. They effectively improve quality of life and restore mobility of individuals by reducing the pain.

Global Elbow Splints Market: Dynamics

Rise in Sports Injuries Boosting Elbow Splints Market Growth

A global rise in health care awareness and importance of adventure sports among youngsters as well as the older generation has led to an increase in incidence of sports injuries. A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) 2015 report suggests that athletes in universities and high schools alone account for approximately 2 million injuries, 50,000 doctor visits, and 30,000 hospitalizations every year in the U.S. The rise in incidence of sports injuries among the youth is due to increase in pressure on the joints and repeated small trauma injuries because of rise in sports tournaments and extracurricular activities. Therefore, increased participation in sports and exercise has led to a rise in sports-related injuries, and consequently higher demand for orthopedic products such as elbow splints.

Rise in Sales through Online Platforms

Development of e-commerce platforms allows customers to browse and order from a range of product offerings provided by vendors through online portals. It makes the shopping experience of buyers calmer and supports brand retaining and prominence. The ability of vendors to sell products online leads to higher revenue generation and gaining of market share. Furthermore, increase in penetration of e-commerce is expected to enable vendors to provide a broad range of products in user segments such as teenagers to adults to reach new potential customers and increase the customer base of these products. Availability of a wide range of orthotic and other bracing products on these platforms provides users a unique buying platform to compare prices, features, and product promotions. Individual users get to interact with fellow consumers and know their feedback on the products. Increase in popularity of online shopping, consumers’ trust on Internet sales, and faster shipping services have led to higher availability of a variety of orthotic products such as elbow splints in the market.

Global Elbow Splints Market – Competition Landscape

Major players operating in the global elbow splints market include Hanger, Inc., DJO Global, Inc., Fillauer LLC, BraceAbility, Ottobock, Ossur Corporate, Bauerfeind AG, and Breg, Inc., among others.

Hanger, Inc.

Hanger, Inc. is a provider of products and services that assist in enhancing or restoring physical capabilities of patients with disabilities or injuries. Hanger, Inc. operates through two segments, patient care, and products & services. The company’s patient care segment handles the rehabilitative care model which serves customers more completely.

DJO Global, Inc.

DJO Global, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes high-quality products through four business segments: bracing and vascular, recovery sciences, surgical implant, and international

The company also offers business solutions, system integration, software automation tools, implementation services, and patient & medical education services.

Fillauer LLC

Fillauer, Inc. is a renowned leader in development, manufacturing, distribution, and application of orthotic and prosthetic products. The company manufactures more than 3,200 orthotic and prosthetic products in the range of pediatric to adult components. Fillauer LLC is best known for its prosthetic suspension lock systems. It has continually maintained a tradition that began more than 90 years ago as an innovator in the design and development of high-quality products.

Global Elbow Splints Market: Segmentation

The global elbow splints market can be segmented based on:

Type

Distribution Channel

Region

In terms of type, the elbow splints market can be classified into:

Static Splint

Dynamic Splint

In terms of distribution channel, the elbow splints market can be classified into: