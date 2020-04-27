EMC Testing Market Expected to Grow at 2.8 Billion In Revenue by 2024

According to Market Study Report, EMC Testing Market 2019 provides a comprehensive analysis of the EMC Testing Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the EMC Testing Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The EMC Testing Market is growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from US$ 2.1 Billion in 2019 to US$ 2.8 Billion by 2024. This report spread across 210 Pages, Profiling 18 Companies and Supported with 112 Tables and 55 figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies Profiled in the EMC Testing Market:

SGS (Switzerland)

Bureau Veritas (France)

Intertek (UK)

Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)

TÜV SÜD (Germany)

TÜV Rheinland (Germany)

TÜV Nord (Germany)

UL LLC (US)

NTS (US)

DEKRA (Germany)

Yokogawa Electric (Japan)

Keysight Technologies (US)

Rohde & Schwarz (Germany)

Fortive (US)

AMETEK CTS (Switzerland)

HV Technologies (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

MCS Test Equipment (UK)

CETECOM (Germany)

“EMC testing market for certification services expected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period”

There has been an increasing demand for certification services owing to the increasing number of specified standards by governments and international standardization institutions. Certification demonstrates a company’s credibility in the market. To deliver credibility, companies in this market maintain extensive global accreditations and recognitions for certification services. As global markets grow and expand, consumers seek safe, reliable, and, eco-conscious products.

“EMC testing market for services accounted for largest share in 2019”

The EMC testing market offers services to ensure that the products adhere to quality, technical safety, and performance regulatory standards. In general, testing is carried out in laboratories and facilitates the manufacturers to improve the marketability of their products and lower the manufacturing costs in the pre-production phase. Inspection services are offered for the examination of traded goods from manufacturers to end users to ensure that the goods comply with the buyer’s specifications.

“EMC testing market for consumer appliances & electronics to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period”

There are numerous opportunities for test equipment in consumer appliances and electronics, given the staggering size of the market for TV sets, telephone systems, and computers. At the same time, the manufacturing of electronics is highly competitive with challenging standards for reliability and performance.

Competitive Landscape of EMC Testing Market:

1 Overview

2 Ranking Analysis: EMC Testing Market

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2019

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

3.3 Innovators

3.4 Emerging Companies

4 Strength of Product and Service Portfolio

5 Business Strategy Excellence

6 Competitive Situation and Trends

6.1 Expansions

6.2 Product and Service Launches and Developments

6.3 Acquisitions

6.4 Agreements and Contracts

Research Coverage:

The study segments the EMC Testing market report into Offering (Hardware & Software and Services), End-use Application (Consumer appliances & electronics, Automotive, Military & Aerospace, IT & Telecommunications, Medical, Renewable Energy, Railways, and Industrial). The study also covers EMC testing applications and provides the geographic forecast of the market size for various segments with regard to four main regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW).