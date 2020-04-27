Emergency Department Information System Market to Surge at a Robust Pace by 2024

Health care information systems need to be integrated to meet the research, management, and clinical needs in hospitals. Emergency department information system is a software tool used to track and document patient records in the emergency department. It is an extended electronic health record used to manage data. The emergency department information system is efficient in its functioning if it is interfaced and properly integrated with new and legacy hospital information systems, including EKG machines, cardiac monitors, pulse oximetry equipment, and automated vital sign monitors. Various advantages offered by these information systems include data sharing, security, and ease of use, reliability, portability, interoperability, and scalability.

In terms of application, the emergency department information system market can be segmented into tracking, patient registration, clinical workflow and task management, computerized physician order entry (CPOE), clinical documentation, managing record completion, post-disposition management, and administration and support. Based on type of software, the emergency department information system market can be segmented into best-of-breed and single source emergency solutions. In terms of type of delivery, the market can be segmented into on-the premises and software-as-a-service (SaaS). Based on end-user, the emergency department information system market can be segmented into small hospitals, mid-size hospitals (201–500 beds), and large hospitals. In terms of region, the market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Major factors driving the emergency department information system market include increasing patient flow at emergency departments, rising geriatric population, growing rate of accidents, and population growth. In addition, increasing technology developments, leading to paradigm shift to best-of-breed emergency department information system software from electronic health records, contribute to the growth of the emergency department information system market. Furthermore, increased health care spending and growing health care infrastructure fuel the growth of the emergency department information system market.

However, lack of awareness about the implementation and usability of the software system and high costs can have a negative impact on the growth of the emergency department information system market. In addition, according to the Black Book Survey, over 90% of the survey respondents are not making the switch to EDIS despite dissatisfaction associated with enterprise EHR emergency modules. This is likely to hamper the growth of the emergency department information system market.

Based on software type, the best-of-breed emergency department information system segment is expected to record robust growth over single source solutions. This is attributed to the various advantages of best-of-breed EDIS software such as physician productivity improvements, diagnostic enhancements, and enhanced interoperability & connectivity. In terms of mode of delivery, SaaS is expected to witness strong growth during the forecast period. Based on region, North America is expected to account for a major share of the emergency department information system market in terms of revenue from 2016 to 2024.

The strong inflow of revenues from North America can be attributed to the well-developed infrastructure, changing health care reforms, and established reimbursement system. The market in Asia Pacific and Latin America is expected to record high CAGR driven by growth in health care spending, increase in health care awareness, growing health care industry, and rise in geriatric population.

The leading players in the emergency department information system market include Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Medical Information Technology, Incorporated, Healthland, Epic Systems Corporation, McKesson Corporation, MEDHOST, T-System, Inc., Optuminsight, Inc., NextGen Healthcare, veEDIS Clinical Systems LLC, EPOWERdoc, and Wellsoft Corporation.