2019 Research Report on Global Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market is a professional and comprehensive report on the Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing industry.

Enterprise file synchronization and sharing (EFSS) include software services which enable organisations t- synchronize and share files, documents, photos, videos and more, in a secure way, from multiple devices t- multiple people (employees, external customers and partners). The global EFSS market is expected t- expand at a CAGR of 21% during 2018-2023, leading t- a global revenue of USD 10.35 Bn by 2023.

Organizations often adopt such security technologies t- prevent employees from using consumer-based file sharing apps t- store, access and manage the corporate data that is beyond the IT departments control and visibility. Enterprise file-sharing products include security capabilities like authentication, data encryption, containerization, and tracking features t- protect enterprise data. EFSS allows files t- be stored in an approved data repository which can be remotely accessed by employees from personal computers, tablets or smartphones which support the EFSS product.

The EFSS market is classified int- four major segments  by deployment, by component, by organisation size, and by end user industry verticals. Based on region, the market is segmented int- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Based on deployment, the market is segmented int- cloud, on-premises and hybrid.

Based on component, the sub-segments are integrated solutions, standalone solutions, and services.

Based on end user industry verticals, the market is segmented int- software and technology, media, BFSI, healthcare, and others.

Key growth factors: IT can d- away with worries regarding unauthorised company file sharing, with the adoption of enterprise file sync and share. Administrators can set security parameters and create user account permissions t- limit accessibility t- sensitive data. Content is als- typically encrypted when shared and scanned using antivirus software t- minimize the risks of data leaks. These advantages increase the adoption of EFSS solutions and services in organisations. The implementation of Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) programs in organisations, increasing penetration of smartphones across businesses, rise in mobile workforce, increasing collaboration between employees and enterprises, and stringent government regulations for data security are some of the drivers of the EFSS market.

Threats and key players: Risk related t- security and privacy of files and data, integration, control, compliance and regulatory issues are some of the reasons that may slow down the adoption of enterprise file sharing and synchronisation among various industry verticals and domains. According t- Information Week, most organisations are unable t- migrate all their files t- Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing, and NAS vendors have been slow t- use the technology. These challenges often cause files t- end up in multiple repositories.

Some of the major EFSS providers are Dropbox, Box, Citrix, Microsoft, etc.

