Feed Enzymes Market worth US$ 2.0 Billion by 2025 | Global Major Manufacturers, Production and Sales Market Comparison

According to Market Study Report, Feed Enzymes Market 2019 provides a comprehensive analysis of the Feed Enzymes Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Feed Enzymes Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Feed Enzymes Market size is projected to grow from US$ 1.2 Billion in 2019 to US$ 2.0 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. This report spread across 180 Pages, Profiling 20 Companies and Supported with 106 Tables and 44 figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies Profiled in the Feed Enzymes Market:

BASF SE (Germany)

DowDu Pont (US)

Koninklijke DSM N.V (Netherlands)

Bluestar Adisseo (China)

Kemin Industries (US)

Cargill Incorporated (US)

“The poultry segment, by livestock, is estimated to dominate the feed enzymes market in 2019.”

Poultry is domesticated for the production of eggs and meat for consumption. Many factors impact the feed intake of poultry birds and significantly impact the nutritional well-being and efficiency of poultry production. The poultry segment accounted for the largest share in 2018, in terms of value. The dominance of poultry can be attributed to the increased consumption of poultry meat in the Asia Pacific region, as consumers are adding white meat instead of red meat to their diets.

“The phytase segment, by type, is projected to account for the largest share during the forecast period in the feed enzymes market.”

Phytases are digestive enzymes that release plant phosphorus from phytic acid;monogastric animals, such as poultry birds, lack sufficient phytases to release this phosphorus. Adding extra phytases to the diet increases phytate breakdown and consequent utilization of plant phosphorus. According to DuPont, one of the major feed enzyme manufacturers, phytases are the most widely used type of feed enzymes in the world, included in 90% of poultry and 70% of swine diets.

“Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the feed enzymes market.”

Asia Pacific dominated the feed enzymes market in 2018; this has been supported by the presence of a large livestock population (FAO 2016) and the growth rate. Also, livestock producers in China and India are focusing on animal health by resorting to natural solutions. Additionally, there has been a rise in the demand for meat and meat products, in accordance with the need for a protein-rich meat diet.

Competitive Landscape of Feed Enzymes Market:

1 Overview

2 Company Ranking

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Innovators

3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

3.4 Emerging Companies

4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (For Smes/Start-Ups)

4.1 Progressive Companies

4.2 Starting Blocks

4.3 Responsive Companies

4.4 Dynamic Companies

5 Competitive Scenario

5.1 New Product Launches

5.2 Expansions and Investments

5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

Reason to access this report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall feed enzymes market and its sub-segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.