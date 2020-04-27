Fiberglass Market “Estimated to Reach US$ 23.9 Billion by 2024” –ReportsnReports

According to Market Study Report, Fiberglass Market 2019 provides a comprehensive analysis of the Fiberglass Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Fiberglass Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Fiberglass Market is projected to grow from US$ 17.1 Billion in 2019 to US$ 23.9 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2019 to 2024. This report spread across 229 Pages, Profiling 15 Companies and Supported with 260 Tables and 30 figures is now available in this research.

Major Vendors Profiled in the Fiberglass Market:

China Jushi Co. Ltd. (China)

Owens Corning (US)

Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Taishan Fiberglass Inc. (CTG) (China)

Chongqing Polycomp International Corp. (CPIC) (China)

Johns Manville Corp. (US)

Binani 3B-the Fibreglass Company (Belgium)

Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp. (Taiwan)

PFG Fiber Glass (Kunshan) Co. Ltd. (China)

Asahi Fiberglass Co. Ltd.(Japan)

Knauf Insulation (Belgium)

Saint-Gobain Vetrotex (US)

CertainTeed Corporation (US)

Saint-Gobain ADFORS (US)

AGY Holding Corp. (US)

Based on product type, the glass wool fiberglass segment accounted for the largest share of the fiberglass market in 2018. This segment is projected to lead the market in terms of both value and volume during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to increased usage in the construction & infrastructure end-use.

Based on application, the composites application segment led the fiberglass market in 2018 in terms of both value and volume. The high growth of the construction and automotive industries in Asia Pacific and North America is driving this segment.

Based on glass type, the E-glass segment accounted for the largest share of the fiberglass market in 2018. This segment is projected to lead the market in terms of both value and volume during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to its wide-ranging applications and corrosion-resistance and lightweight properties.

Based on resin type, the thermo set resins segment led the fiberglass market in 2018 in terms of both value and volume. Properties such as excellent resistance to solvents, abrasives, high temperature, and heat, flexibility, excellent adhesion, and high strength, as well as the availability of thermo set resins in various types make it preferable for use across applications.

Competitive Landscape of Fiberglass Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Landscape Mapping, 2019

2.1 Visionary Leaders

2.2 Innovators

2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

2.4 Emerging Companies

3 Strength of Product Portfolio

4 Business Strategy Excellence

5 Market Ranking of Key Players

6 Competitive Scenario

6.1 Expansions

6.2 New Product Launches

6.3 Agreements

6.4 Acquisitions

6.5 Investments

6.6 New Product Developments

6.7 Partnerships

Reason to access this report:

The report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants in the market by providing them the closest approximations of revenue numbers of the fiberglass market and its segments. This report is also expected to help stakeholders obtain an improved understanding of the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses, and make suitable go-to-market strategies.