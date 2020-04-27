High Voltage Electric Heaters Market 2019: Share and Growth by Top Company, Application, Driver, Trends & Forecasts by 2029

The global High Voltage Electric Heaters Market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the Market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each High Voltage Electric Heaters Market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the High Voltage Electric Heaters Market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the High Voltage Electric Heaters across various industries.

A latest report published by Fact.MR takes into account the High Voltage Electric Heaters market from a global as well as local viewpoint. Rising environmental concerns and emission regulations have led to a paradigm shift in the automobile industry from internal combustion (IC) engine driven vehicles to the adoption of ecofriendly electric and hybrid vehicles. At present, the penetration of electric and hybrid vehicles is about 5% of the overall automobile sales, but it is estimated that in next 10 years the demand for electric and hybrid vehicles will grow at a significant pace and will have a prominent share in the global automobile sales. The report estimates that the High Voltage Electric Heaters market will experience a ten-fold increase to reach a market value of ~US$ 9 Bn by 2029.

In this High Voltage Electric Heaters market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2014

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The High Voltage Electric Heaters market report covers the following regions:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, Benelux, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Japan

APEJ (China, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

MEA (GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Global High Voltage Electric Heaters Market Segmentation Analysis:

On the basis of product type,

Air Heater

Coolant Heater

On the basis of Vehicle Technology,

BEV

PHEV

HEV

By Vehicle Type,

Passenger Cars

LCV

HCV

By Maximum Heating Performance,

Up to 4 kw

4-7 kw

Above 7 kw

Prominent High Voltage Electric Heaters market players covered in the report contain:

BorgWarner Inc.

Eberspächer Gruppe GmbH & Co. KG

Webasto SE

Mahle GmbH

Worry Corporation

DBK David + Baader GmbH

LG Electronics Inc.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

The behavior pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been analyzed in the High Voltage Electric Heaters market report comprehensively. In addition, the research encompasses the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each High Voltage Electric Heaters market vendor in an in-depth manner.

