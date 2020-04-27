Intelligent IT Infrastructure Solutions Market Growth Analysis Up To 2026

Intelligent information technology (IT) infrastructure solutions are a combination of software and intelligent hardware which helps to maintain and control real-time connectivity of active equipment and physical layer components. These solutions are called automated IT infrastructure solutions and they enable management of network and security equipment and components deployed across the IT infrastructure. Intelligent infrastructure solutions are often used for management and diagnostic operations within IT equipment.

These solutions provide visibility of physically located and connected network assets within the IT infrastructure. Software parts used in intelligent IT infrastructure solutions in a client/ server application assists to map, monitor, and control both active local area network (LAN) equipment and physical layer components with the help of standard simple network management protocol (SNMP) and network topology combination. It also tracks end-to-end network connectivity of terminal equipment such as IP phones, desktops, and printers.

Hardware components mapped, monitored, and controlled in intelligent IT infrastructure include private branch exchange (PBX), LAN switches and hubs among others. Intelligent IT infrastructure solutions also helps to track IT assets, connectivity changes, additions, and helps to plan and diagnose network designs. Some of the beneficial applications offered by these solutions within IT infrastructure include fault-finding, process control, integration, traceability, and asset management.

The increasing technological developments in IT equipment and end-to-end connectivity across network components are expected to boost the demand for centralized solutions such as intelligent IT infrastructure solutions for effective and efficient management of IT assets. Additionally, growing demand for efficient execution of IT operations by small & medium enterprises and large enterprises is anticipated to drive the intelligent IT infrastructure solutions market during the forecast period.

Some of these operations include real-time detection of all connections and disconnections of components as well as visibility of assets and their utilization. Furthermore, enterprises are adopting intelligent IT infrastructure solutions in order to implement modular and scalable IT infrastructure which helps to digitize the processes and reduce errors across operations. Growing adoption of these solutions is expected to contribute to revenue growth of the intelligent IT infrastructure solutions market. Apart from this, simplicity in IT architectures as well as reduced cost and time saving offered by these solutions are major factors expected to show positive impact on the market during the forecast period.

However, difficulties in specifying the scope or requirement of IT infrastructure for implementation of intelligent IT infrastructure is one of the barriers that limits the widespread use of these solutions. Similarly, technical concerns and lack of physical interoperability of these solutions are expected to restrain the intelligent IT infrastructure solutions market. Developing adoption of connected IT assets or equipment as well as IT investments by enterprises across emerging economies such as China, India, South Africa, Indonesia, and Malaysia is projected to offer prominent opportunities for intelligent IT infrastructure solutions during the forecast period.

The intelligent IT infrastructure solutions market is segmented by component, application, enterprise size, and industry. By component, the intelligent IT infrastructure solutions market is categorized into hardware, software, and service. Among these segments, software segment is sub-segmented into on premise or centrally hosted and cloud-based, whereas services segment is bi-furcated into professional services and managed services. Based on application, the intelligent IT infrastructure solutions market is segmented into end point security & management, email implementation & migration, networking & data center infrastructure and others such as multimedia and digital signage.

By enterprise size, the intelligent IT infrastructure solutions market is categorized into small & medium enterprises (SME’s) and large enterprises. On the basis of industry, the intelligent IT infrastructure solutions market is segmented into education, IT & telecom, airports and air traffic control, maritime, oil and gas, healthcare, broadcast and post production, energy, industrial and manufacturing, hospitality, government & public sector and others such as retail and logistics.

Some of the major players in the intelligent IT infrastructure solutions market are Black Box Network Services, International Information Technology Co. LLC, Genpact, Incedo, Inc., Nexans, Resemble Systems, HellermannTyton, Anixter, Inc., Pitney Bowes Inc., HCL Technologies Ltd., CommScope, Inc., Seven Seas Technologies Group Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd. and Aspire Systems.