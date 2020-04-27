Machine Learning Market Research: Key Companies Profile with Sales, Revenue, Price and Competitive Situation Analysis 2019

2019 Research Report on Global Machine Learning Market is a professional and comprehensive report on the Machine Learning industry.

#Download Free PDF Sample Brochure of report Global Machine Learning Market 2019 across with 80 Pages and in-depth TOC Analysis @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1817871

Key Players: Google, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Salesforce, Baidu, Intel Corporation, SAP SE.

The global machine learning market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 39.6% and is expected to be worth USD 13.5 Bn by 2023. With the generation of massive volumes of data across industries, data analytics is crucial to the success of businesses, leading to the rise of machine learning. Apart from this, the rapid evolution and increased use of Artificial intelligence (AI), development of new robust data models and associated algorithms, and a growing number of start-ups have given an impetus to the expansion of the global machine learning market.

Segmentation based on deployment:

Machine learning models can be deployed through cloud or on-premises. Cloud deployment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR (42.6%) during the 2018-2023 period, leading to a global revenue generation of USD 9.2 Bn by 2023. Cloud deployment is highly favorable in the developed regions (North America and Europe), owing to extensive technological advancements and high rates of adoption. Machine learning through cloud deployment is less expensive in terms of operation, has convenient usage, and greater data storage capacities. On-premises deployment is mainly used in the developing regions of APAC and RoW (Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa). This is mainly due to the predominance of legacy systems and low technology adoption rates. However, with the shift from legacy systems to cloud technology, the market shares of on-premises deployment is expected to reach only 31.6% by 2023.

Get Flat 20% Discount on this Latest Research Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=1817871

Segmentation based on end user industry:

Based on end user industry, application of machine learning pertains to the areas of BFSI, retail, digital advertising, healthcare, and others. The BFSI segment had a market share of 22.7% in 2018, and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 23.6% during the 2018-2023 period. This growth can be attributed to the increased use of AI, and generation of huge volumes of transactional data. ML provides advanced analytical capabilities, which is used to make accurate predictions about income leakages, cost reduction, revenue gains, data reporting to stakeholders, fraud detection, and other tasks. The others segment comprises law, automobile, manufacturing, security, etc., and is expected to grow rapidly owing to the increased use of ML in self-driving cars (automobile), fraud detection (security), and self-learning robots (manufacturing sector). The healthcare sector is expected to expand at the highest CAGR (41.2%) during the 2018-2023 period, due to the increased use of AI and ML in image processing, automated systems, and to analyze refill patterns of customers and pharmacies, etc.

Regional insights:

The machine learning market in North America is expected to expand at a CAGR of 35.1% during the 2018-2023 period. Rapid technological development, innovation, and high rates of adoption will fuel the growth of the market. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, will be the leading contributor to the global machine learning market, and is expected to contribute USD 3.55 Bn by 2023. Additionally, the Asia-Pacific region will witness the highest CAGR (46.1%) during the forecast period of 2018-2023. The key countries contributing to APACs huge revenue are China, Singapore, Japan, and India. The revenue contribution by the Rest of the World is expected to be USD 2.9 Bn by 2023. The European ML market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 30.3% during the 2018-2023 period, contributing USD 2.3 Bn by 2023

Download Free Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1817871

In the end, the Global Machine Learning Market report’s conclusion part notes the estimation of the industry veterans.

Connect Us for more information at [email protected] or Call Us + 1 888 391 5441.

About Us: ReportsnReports.com is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 500,000+ market research reports from over 95 leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets.