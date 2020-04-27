Medical Processing Seals Market Emerging niche Segments and Regional Markets 2027

Global Medical Processing Seals Market: Introduction

Medical processing seals are specifically developed to prevent contamination and produce seals capable of withstanding a wide range of process media, potent active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), and aggressive cleaning regimes. Medical seals are used to prevent potential leakages when liquids or gases are pumped, drained, transferred, contained, evacuated, or dispensed. Medical processing seals can be found in various medical devices, respiratory equipment, drug delivery devices, insulin pumps, surgical power tools, clinical blood pumps, dialysis and respiratory apparatus, centrifuge drive units, pipettes and syringes, oxygen cylinders, connectors, and fluid transfer units.

Growth in aging population, increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, rise in incidences of lifestyle related diseases, and increase in health care expenditure by local government bodies are expected to drive the global medical processing seals market.

Global Medical Processing Seals Market: Segmentation

Based on the type, the global medical processing seals market can be segmented into o-rings, gaskets, and lip seals. The O-ring segment accounts for a dominant share of the market in terms of consumption. It is preferred and commonly used medical processing seal in the medical industry owing to its cost-effectiveness and efficiency. O-rings are used in applications such as pump shafts, piston cylinders, valves, connectors, and fluid transfer units. Medical gaskets are used in a variety of medical, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology applications as static seals, when o-ring are unable to provide an adequate seal. They are used in anesthesia equipment, surgical drills, biotech processing equipment, door seals, and other health care & medical applications. Medical gaskets are made from various rubber elastomers such as ethylene propylene diene terpolymer (EPDM), fluoroelastomer, and acrylonitrile butadiene rubber.

Global Medical Processing Seals Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global medical processing seals market include IDEX, Minnesota Rubber and Plastics, Saint-Gobain S.A, Morgan Advanced Materials Plc, Bal Seal Engineering, Inc., Marco Rubber & Plastics, LLC. Techno Ad Ltd., PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, Freudenberg Group, and Trelleborg AB.