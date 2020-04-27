Mosquito Control Market: Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2026 | Bayer Environmental Science, Valent BioSciences, Clarke, Central Life Sciences etc.

2020 Research Report on Global Mosquito Control Market is a professional and comprehensive report on the Mosquito Control industry.

Key Players: Bayer Environmental Science, Valent BioSciences, Clarke, Central Life Sciences, BASF, Summit Chemical (AMVAC), Univar, UPL, Kadant GranTek, Babolna-Bio, MGK, Westham, AllPro Vector, etc.

The global Mosquito Control market is valued at 309.1 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 381 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2021-2026.

Mosquito control products are needed for government, residential and commercial. Government is the major consumer, which consumed about 72.84% of global total sales in 2017. Residential and commercial used amount are separately 3382 MT and 6573 MT in the same year.

Mosquito control products suppliers are distributed all over the world. Global major mosquito control product suppliers are Bayer Environmental Science, Valent BioSciences, Clarke, Central Life Sciences, BASF, Summit Chemical (AMVAC), Univar, UPL, Kadant GranTek, Babolna-Bio, MGK, Westham and AllPro Vector etc. In 2017, revenue of those 13-supplier accounts for a total share of 83.5%.

Driven by increasing downstream demand, global production increased from 31377 MT in 2013 to 36653 MT in 2017, with a CAGA of 3.96%. North America is the largest consumption region. In 2017, consumption of mosquito control product in USA is about 13982 MT, with a share of 38.15%. Europe and Asia Pacific are also major consumption regions.

Segment by Type

– Larvicides

– Adulticides

Segment by Application

– Government

– Residential

– Commercial

