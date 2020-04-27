Oil Spill Dispersants Market Competitive Landscape is Moderately Consolidated, with Strong Emphasis on Innovation 2027

Global Oil Spill Dispersants Market: Introduction

Oil spill accidents are common and significant threat to aquatic life and the marine environment. Dispersants are chemical agents (similar to detergents) used to breakdown the layer of oil into small particles and dilute the oil slick to mix with water. In other words, oil spill dispersants are liquids that are sprayed on spilled oil on the sea to disperse the oil into the water column. Dispersants have lipophilic and hydrophilic ends, which have an affinity for oil and water. Oil droplets disperse with wave energy, then repel each other and usually do not coalesce. Corexit 9500 is a dispersant that is widely used in the Deepwater Horizon Spills. Accidental spills can also occur beneath the sea surface due to blow outs of oil exploration wells such as BP Gulf of Mexico disaster in 2010 caused by pipeline ruptures, and shipwrecks. Oil leaking from a pressurized underwater does not easily come to the surface which leads to exposure of harmful contaminants to plankton.

Historically, 47,000 tons of oil lost between 2010 and 2017 caused by 53 oil spills. More than 80% of this lost amount was occurred by only 10 major incidents from total 53 spills during the same period. In 2017, approximately 7000 tons of oil was lost to the environment. Two large spills recorded in 2017. The first large spill occurred in June when a tanker sank in the Indian Ocean with over 5000 tons of oil on board. The second incident involved the sinking of a tanker off the coast of Greece in September. It spilled about 700 tons of oil. These incidents results increased the demand for efficient dispersants. However, there are many regulations and prior permission to be sought before using dispersants on spilled oil on water. Use of dispersants on spilled oil in water depths of 20 meters is only allowed after permission has been granted. Implementation of rigid regulations and lack of efficient dispersants are anticipated to restrain the market during forecast period.

Based on application, the global oil spill dispersants market can be bifurcated into onshore and offshore. In terms of type, the market can be divided into surfactants and solvents. Surfactants are majorly used oil spill dispersants owing to effective dilution of oil through water.

Key companies operating in the global oil spill dispersants market include Canadyne Technologies Inc, SAF-RON INTERNATIONAL, Oil Spill Response Limited (OSRL), and Elastec.