Paper Straw Market to Grow at 23.6% CAGR to 2024

According to Market Study Report, Paper Straw Market 2019 provides a comprehensive analysis of the Paper Straw Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Paper Straw Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Paper Straw Market is projected to grow from US$ 585 Million in 2019 to US$ 1,687 Million by 2024, recording a CAGR of 23.6% during the forecast period. This report spread across 181 Pages, Profiling 13 Companies and Supported with 140 Tables and 34 figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies Profiled in the Paper Straw Market:

Footprint (US)

Hoffmaster Group Inc. (US)

Transcend Packaging Ltd. (UK)

Huhtamaki Oyj (Finland)

Fuling Global Inc. (China)

Tipi Straws (UK)

Canada Brown Eco Products Ltd (China)

Bygreen (Australia)

Royal Paper Industries (Canada)

Shenzhen Grizzlies Industries Co. LTD (China)

Biopac (UK) Ltd (UK)

Okstraw Paper Straws (US)

Lollicup USA Inc. (US)

Soton Daily Necessities Co. Ltd. (China)

YuTong Eco-Technology (SuQian) Co. Ltd (China)

“The non-printed segment is projected to be the fasted growing segment from 2019 to 2024, in terms of both value and volume.”

Non-printed paper straws are the majorly consumed paper straws, globally, and accounted for a larger share in terms of volume, in the global paper straw market. Non-printed paper straws are manufactured to avoid digestions of inks or dyes and are manufactured using sustainably sourced paper or food-grade paper. These straws are certified & approved by various food safety departments and are ideal for beverages, such as iced drinks, soda, slushies, soft drinks, beverages, juices, frozen drinks, general liquids, and water.

“The 7.75-8.5 inches segment is projected to lead the paper straw market from 2019 to 2024, in terms of value.”

The 7.75-8.5 inches segment, by straw length, is projected to lead the paper straw market from 2019 to 2025, in terms of both value and volume. In terms of value, the 7.75-8.5 inches segment is projected to be the largest market in the paper straw market. 7.75 inches (197 mm) is the standard & most preferred length of paper straws.

“The segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment, during the forecast period, in terms of both value and volume.”

The < 0.15 inches segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of both value & volume. These straws can be used as drink stirrers. They have wider diameters than stirrers and are an ideal solution for any mixed drink or cocktail. Further, they are mostly preferred by bars, cafes, or restaurants, as they can also be used to stir mixed drinks & cocktails in small, regular, or taller glasses, cups, or other vessels used for drinking.

Reason to access this research report:

The report would help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers of the overall paper straw market and its segments and sub-segments. This report would also help the stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market and gain insights to improve the positions of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.