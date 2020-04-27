Prebiotics In Animal Feed Market To 2019 Record Stellar CAGR During Forecast Period

The featured report, titled “Prebiotics In Animal Feed Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast, 2013 – 2019”, from Transparency Market Research (TMR) offers a 360-degree view of the market. According to this research study, the global prebiotics in animal feed market will expand at a marked CAGR of 11.90% during the forecast period from 2013 to 2019. In 2012, the global prebiotics in animal feed market was worth US$213.9 mn and 2019, it is projected to be worth US$461.3 mn.

The global prebiotics in animal feed market is driven the rise in global meat consumption. According to the USDA, the per capita consumption of red meat and poultry in 1990 was estimated at 197.5 pounds, and in 2015 it was estimated at 210.8 pounds. In addition to this, the multiple health benefits associated with the usage of prebiotics for animals will also drive the global prebiotics in animal feed market. The ban on the use of antibiotics in animal feed in many nations will also fuel the global prebiotics in animal feed market. On the other hand, the greater market visibility of probiotics will suppress the global prebiotics in animal feed market. The stringent regulations and legislations related to approval of prebiotics used in animal feed will also challenge the global prebiotics in animal feed market greatly.

According to the animals that are fed prebiotics, the global prebiotics in animal feed market is divided into aquaculture, cattle, poultry, swine, and others. The segments of poultry and cattle are considered the most lucrative segments. In 2012, these segments collectively held a 60.8% share in the global prebiotics in animal feed market, out of which the poultry segment held the larger share. The segment of poultry is projected to dominate the global prebiotics in animal feed market in the years to come. In 2012, the aquaculture segment held a share of 7.8% in the global prebiotics in animal feed market. According to TMR, this segment is expected to lose its market share in the coming few years due to the decline in aqua feed oxidation.

Geography-wise, the global prebiotics in animal feed market is divided into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and Rest of the World. In 2012, Europe dominated the global prebiotics in animal feed market with a substantial share of 40%. This regional market is projected to continue its dominance during the forecasting horizon. The Europe prebiotics in animal feed market is driven the ban on antibiotics in animal feed in an increasing number of regions. By the end of 2019, the Europe segment is expected to grow at a strong pace and account for almost half of the market.

The rising consumer awareness about the benefits of prebiotics will provide a good growth opportunity for players in the global prebiotics in animal feed market. The research study offers valuable data on the awareness about the uses and benefits of prebiotics in the United States for the period from 2009 to 2011.Some of the key players operating in the global prebiotics in animal feed market are Beghin Meiji, Cargill Incorporated, Abbott Laboratories, Royal Cosun, and Jarrow Formulas.