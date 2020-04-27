Reinforcement Learning Market 2019 – Business Size, Share, Opportunities, Future Trends, Top Key Players, Market Share and Global Analysis

2019 Research Report on Global Reinforcement Learning Market is a professional and comprehensive report on the Reinforcement Learning industry.

Key Players: Osaro, OpenAI, Acutronic Robotics, Wayve, Kindred, Prowler.io, Cerebri AI, Micropsi Industries, CogitAI, InstaDeep,Latent Logic,NeuDax,Ascent Robotics,Context Scout,Wasteless,Insilico Medicine,ProteinQure,Evo.Do,Remi,Optimal,AiGent-Tech,Learnable AI,HiHedge,Covariant.AI,AIdentify, Nnaisense, PerimeterX, Incelligent, Cogent Labs, Pricemoov, Dataone, Intelligent Layer, Kinta AI, Omina Technologies, Deeplite, Free Machines, Dorabot, Applied Brain Research, Neurocat.

Reinforcement learning is the next revolution in artificial intelligence (AI). As a feedback-driven and agent-based learning technology stack that is suitable for dynamic environments, reinforcement learning methodologies leverage self-learning capabilities and multi-agent potential to address issues that are unaddressed by other AI techniques. In contrast, other machine learning, AI techniques like supervised learning and unsupervised learning are limited to handling one task at a given time.

With the advent of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), reinforcement learning becomes important in addressing other challenges like multi-tasking of intelligent applications across different ecosystems. The technology appears set to drive the adoption of AGI technologies, with companies futureproofing their AGI roadmaps by leveraging reinforcement learning techniques.

Startup Ecosystem

We describe the importance of agent-based learning methods and the core concepts related to reinforcement learning. The section includes a comparison of machine learning techniques, and an overview of topics like imitation learning, AGI, and model-based and model-free reinforcement learning algorithms. Further, we outline how reinforcement learning techniques can help address the current challenges of various industries in developing next-generation solutions.

The report includes an analysis of startups leveraging reinforcement learning algorithms in key sectors like automotive, retail, industrial, financial services, robotics, healthcare, IoT, food industry, and several others. We cover 39 startups, out of which some prominent startups like Osaro, Kindred, Micropsi Industries, Wayve, Cerebri AI, and OpenAI have been reported in detail.

Analysis of these startups has been undertaken basis their technologies, offerings, patenting activities, and future outlooks. Additionally, an overview of other startups including Latent Logic, NeuDax, Nnaisense PerimeterX, Deeplite, and Context Scout, which are leveraging reinforcement learning algorithms, has been covered in the ambit of the report.

