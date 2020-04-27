Sheet Metal Processing Equipment Market Key Trends and Opportunity Analysis 2027

Sheet Metal Processing Equipment Market: Introduction

Sheet metal is metal shaped into flat and thin pieces by an industrial process. Sheet metals are widely used in many industries such as automotive and aerospace. They can be bent and cut in any form. Most of the mass production cars are made from sheet metals. Thus, sheet metals are the key materials of the automotive industry. In the aircraft manufacturing industry, use of sheet metals for making aircraft parts and bodies has increased due to their lightweight and high level of strength.

Sheet Metal Processing Equipment Market: Competitive Landscape

Amada Co. Ltd.

Founded in 1951, Amada Co. Ltd is headquartered in Isehara, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan. The company engages in the manufacture, sale, leasing, maintenance, repair, inspection and checking of metal working machinery and tools. Amada Co. Ltd. operates through the following business divisions: Metal Cutting Machine, Machine Tool, Stamping Press, Sheet Metal Fabrication Machine, Precision Welding Machine, and Others. The company operates in Asia, Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

Dalian Machine Tool Group

Incorporated in 1948, Dalian Machine Tool Group is based in Zone Dalian, Liaoning Province, China. The company manufactures industrial machinery equipment. It produces milling machines, engraving machines, lathes, bridge type machines, drilling machines etc.

Planning To Lay Down Future Strategy? Request Sample https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=70113

DANOBATGROUP

Established in 1954, DANOBATGROUP is based in Elgoibar, Guipúzcoa, Spain. The company manufactures and supplies machine tools. Furthermore, it is specialized in developing advanced manufacturing solutions for different industrial sectors.

TRUMPF Group

Founded in 1923, TRUMPF Group is based in Ditzingen, Germany. The corporation is an expert in manufacturing of machine tools and lasers. Furthermore, it offers printing, drill driver, slat cleaners, welding, tube cutting, seam locker, power fastener, storage system, profile nibbler, marking, induction generators, and automation equipment. The company has 13,400 employees. It offers its products around the world.

FANUC Corporation

Incorporated in 1972, FANUC Corporation is located in Oshino, Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan. The company engages in development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, robot systems, robo machines, lasers, robocut, roboshot, and Nano robots. FANUC Corporation operates through the following business divisions: factory automation (FA), robomachine and robot.

Some of the significant players in the sheet metal processing equipment market are DMG Mori Seiki Co., Ltd, Komatsu Ltd, Haas Automation, Inc., Makino Milling Machine Co., Ltd, and GF Machining Solutions.

Request To Access Market Data Sheet Metal Processing Equipment Market

Sheet Metal Processing Equipment Market: Dynamics

Increase in Demand from Automotive and Aerospace Industry

Expansion of the sheet metal processing equipment market can be attributed to the increase in demand from automotive and aerospace industries. Sheet metals are used as a prime material in car production in the automotive industry. Automobile sales in India are expected to increase due to key factors such as drop in price of crude oil and implementation of GST (Goods & Services Tax) that reduces the tax on vehicles.

Thus, boost in the automotive industry is likely to impact the expansion of the sheet metal processing equipment market in India. Furthermore, sheet metal processing equipment such as laser cutting machines are being used increasingly in aircraft manufacturing for higher accuracy. Hence, several aircraft manufacturers are heavily investing in production expansion activities in order to meet the increase in demand. As a result, the sheet metal processing equipment market is likely to expand at an impressive pace in the next few years.

Increase in Use of Plastic and Carbon Fiber Reduces Application of Sheet Metal Processing Equipment

Plastic and carbon fiber based gears are easily available at low price. Furthermore, these gears enhance speed and fuel capacity of vehicles. Due to all these advantages, automobile manufacturers are increasingly adopting plastic and carbon fiber to replace metal gears. This is likely to hinder the market in the near future.