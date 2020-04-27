Tail Lift Market Latest Study On Segmentation Analysis And Industry Growth Forecast To 2027

The global Tail Lift Market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the Market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Tail Lift Market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Tail Lift Market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Tail Lift across various industries.

A latest report published by Fact.MR takes into account the Tail Lift market from a global as well as local viewpoint. Fact.MR, a leading research firm, opines that the overall sales of tail lifts was pegged at more than US$ 1,000 Mn in 2018 and the global tail lift market is likely to record a strong growth during the forecast period due to transformation in the transportation and logistics infrastructure across the developed as well as developing economies. In addition, increasing adoption of automation in tail lift market along with rise in international trade are among the key trends anticipated to amplify the overall sales of tail lift over the forecast period. The tail lift market is projected to record over 7% CAGR through 2027.

In this Tail Lift market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2014

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2027

The Tail Lift market report covers the following regions:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, Benelux, Russia, Rest of Europe)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

Japan

APEJ (China, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

South Asia & Oceania (India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of South Asia & Oceania)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Global Tail Lift Market Segmentation Analysis:

On the basis of Lifting Capacity,

Up to 1,000 kg

1,001-2,000 kg

2,001-3,000 kg

Greater than 3,000 kg

On the basis of Product,

Columns

Cantilevers

Tuckaway

Sliders

By Ownership Type,

Government (Federal and State / Province)

Rental Fleet Operators

Industrial and Commercial Enterprises

By End Use,

Logistics

Waste Management

Medical Emergency Vehicles

Prominent Tail Lift market players covered in the report contain:

Cargotec Corporation, Dhollandia N.V., PALFINGER AG, Anteo, Bär Cargolift, Tailifts South Africa (Pty) Ltd, DAUTEL, Penny Hydraulics Ltd, Leyman Lift Gates, Maxon Lift Corp., Woodbine Manufacturing Co. Inc., and others.

The behavior pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been analyzed in the Tail Lift market report comprehensively. In addition, the research encompasses the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Tail Lift market vendor in an in-depth manner.

