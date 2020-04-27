Telepsychiatry Market Set to Record Exponential Growth by 2025

Telemedicine can be defined as the process of providing healthcare services through technology, primarily through the usage of videoconferencing. Telepsychiatry is a sub-segment of telemedicine, which provides a range of mental health solutions such as therapies, including family therapy, individual therapy, and group therapy; psychiatric evaluations, medication management, and patient education. Telepsychiatry involves either direct communication between the patient and the psychiatrist or through psychiatrist supporting primary health care providers specialized in mental health. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, in the U.S., over 20% of youth aged between 13-18 years suffer from mental health conditions; and over 11% of the youth have a mood disorder. Similarly, over 18.1% of American adults live with anxiety disorders.

The growing tendencies of suicide in teenagers and young adults (which happen to be one of the leading causes of death globally), contributes to the increase in demand for mental health treatment. This is expected to drive the telepsychiatry market. The various advantages offered by the adoption of telepsychiatry such as improved continuity of care and follow-up, reduced delays in care, reduction in transportation barriers, and the ability to avoid long waiting times at hospitals, aid in the growth of the telepsychiatry market.

In addition, lack of skilled professionals with the ability to treat metal illness, changing regulatory scenario such as the inclusion of certain reimbursement codes for telepsychiatry by Medicare, would contribute to the growth of the telepsychiatry market, as it would facilitate accessibility between the patient and the psychiatrist. In addition, telepsychiatry provides immediate availability of psychiatric interventions and assessments, access to a range of experts, and reduction in the stigma associated with mental health treatment, which would aid in driving the market during the forecast period. However, barriers to the implementation of telepsychiatry, including stringent regulations which differ from region to region, and the belief among people that telepsychiatry might not be as effective as direct consultation might have a negative impact on the growth of the market.

The global telepsychiatry market can be segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and geography. On the basis of product type, the market can be segmented into in-home solutions, forensic solutions, crisis solutions, routine solutions, and others. In-home solutions includes the mental health treatment provided to the patients in their homes; forensic solutions includes mental health services provided to the patients in correctional facilities or in prisons; crisis solutions include solutions provided in crisis situations, including emergency mental health solutions provided to patients with suicidal tendencies or other anxiety situations. Based on end-user, the market can be segmented into specialty care settings, skilled nursing facilities, hospitals, community mental health centers, and others.

Geographically, the telepsychiatry market can be segmented into five regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America contributed to the highest share of revenues in 2016 and the trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. The strong growth in the region can be attributed to the growing acceptance of technology in the healthcare sector, better healthcare settings, and the well-established healthcare infrastructure.

Europe is anticipated to be the second leading region contributing to the telepsychiatry market. However, the sluggish economy in the region might have an impact on the future growth of the market. Asia Pacific is anticipated to record a significantly high CAGR owing to factors such as lack of direct reach to psychiatrists, increasing stress among people, and growing adoption of smartphones, among others.

The leading players operating in the telepsychiatry market are Iris Telehealth, e-Psychiatry, LLC, InSight Telepsychiatry, eVisit, LLC, Advanced Telemed Services, InnovaTel, American Telepsychiatrists, TPsychiatry, Encounter Telehealth, JSA Health Psychiatry, FasPsych, LLC, Genoa, a QoL Healthcare Company, and Arcadian Telepsychiatryamong others.