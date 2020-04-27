The Immersive Technologies Market (VR/AR/MR) – Challenges and prospects for entertainment and Industry 4.0

Since 2016, year the market started, immersive technologies have developed and product ranges have grown to better adapt to professional and entertainment use cases.

AR and VR content innovations have proliferated, initially in video games, animation and amusement parks, and latterly in Industry 4.0.

This study aims to:

provide an overview of these technologies developments: VR/AR/MR

examine the industry challenges to be addressed in the coming years, especially in the Industry 4.0 and entertainment

focus on the market trends over the next five years: market forecasts by region and market segment, in volume and value

Geographic area

World

