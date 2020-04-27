Toroidal Transformer Market Status and Forecast, by Players, Types and Applications Outlook 2027

Toroidal Transformer Market: Overview

Toroidal transformers are transformers that employ magnetic cores along a toroidal (donut or ring) shape. Donut or circular ring core is made of ferromagnetic materials such as iron powder, ferrite, or laminated iron, around this wire is wound and these cores are electrically passive components. Toroidal transformer provides increased efficiency, design flexibility, and compact design vis-à-vis traditional shell & core type transformers. The usage of toroidal shaped cores has increased on a large scale due to the excellent electrical performance owing to their symmetry. This also limits the escape of magnetic flux outside the core.

Toroidal transformer works according on the same principle as conventional iron core transformer. Depending upon the frequency, the toroidal transformers are assembled over a ring shaped core made from a long strip of silicon steel or permalloy wound into a coil or from ferrite. All the grain boundaries are directed in the optimum direction is ensured by strip construction. This helps in reduction of core reluctance, making the transformer more efficient. The built-in air gaps in the construction of EI shaped cores are eliminated due to the ring shape of the core. The entire surface of the core is covered by the concentrically wound primary and secondary coils. This minimizes the length of wire needed, and also provides screening to prevent the core's magnetic field from generating electromagnetic interference. Ferrite cores are used at frequencies up to a few tens of kilohertz to reduce losses, particularly in switch-mode power supplies.

Toroidal transformer possesses high electrical efficiency, as the grain oriented silicon steel core is in the same direction of the magnetic core. Toroidal transformer is acoustically quieter than El transformer, due to the absence of air gap between the components. Toroidal transformer can have flexible dimensions, which is a mechanical benefit. By keeping the cross-section constant, the height and diameter can be varied according to the application. Toroidal transformers are easy to mount; thus, they require lower assembly time. Toroidal transformer has low magnetic field dues to its unique construction. Hence, it is suitable for applications in sensitive electronic equipment such as low level amplifiers, medical equipment, and near CRTs.

Toroidal Transformer Market: Key Segments

The global toroidal transformer market can be segmented based on product type, rating, application, and region. In terms of product type, the global toroidal transformer market can be classified into audio transformers, power transformers, mains transformers, matching transformers, and isolation transformers. Based on rating, the toroidal transformer market can be divided into below 250 VA, 250VA – 1000VA, 1000VA – 3000VA, and above 3000VA. In terms of application, the market can be segregated into medical equipment, electric power transmission, electric appliances, industrial electronics, microprocessor units, and others.

Toroidal Transformer Market: Key Players

Players operating in the global toroidal transformer market are ABB, Talema Group, LLC, Shilchar Technologies Ltd., Abracon, AMPLIMO BV, Cortec, Hammond Mfg Co Inc, Lintron Electronics Ltd, NORATEL, MCI Transformer Corporation, Nuvotem Talema, PICO Electronics, Inc., Plitron Manufacturing Inc, Schuntermann GmbH, and Standex Electronics, Inc.