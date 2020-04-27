UHT Milk Market Software as a Service Market Overview On Revolutionary Trends by 2019

Transparency Market Research has published a new report on the global UHT milk market. As per the report, the global UHT milk market is expected to progress from US$60.8 bn in 2012 to US$137.7 bn 2019. The report, titled ‘UHT Milk Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2013 – 2019,’ states that the market is expected to have a 12.80% CAGR during the period between 2013 and 2019. This growth will be attributable to the rising influence of the Western culture, greater demand for sterilized milk, less refrigeration space for preserving non-UHT milk, and the presence of low-priced brands.

UHT, i.e. ultra heat treatment, is a process which milk is purified heating it for 2 seconds at more than 135 degree centigrade. This eradicates spores from the milk and makes it bacteria-free. UHT milk does not require refrigeration, making it one of the best substitutes for common milk. This increases the shelf life of the milk, making it an ideal purchase over the conventional milk. The longer shelf life of UHT milk (around six to nine months without refrigeration) is currently driving the global UHT milk market. Currently, many leading players and private milk brands are introducing UHT milk at a low cost, especially in emerging economies. All these factors are expected to propel the global UHT milk market in the years to come.

Consumers’ concerns over the loss of nutritional value during the process of heat treating milk is expected to hamper the growth of the global UHT milk market in the years to come. Moreover, the presence of abundant local unorganized milk markets and the lack of awareness among people about UHT milk, especially in developing countries, are two of the factors expected to hamper the growth of the global UHT milk market in the near future. However, new dietary trends are expected to offer new growth opportunities in the global UHT milk market in the next few years.

By geography, the global UHT milk market is divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. In 2012, Europe led the global UHT milk market. However, Asia Pacific is predicted to be the fastest-growing market for UHT milk in the coming few years owing to the growing base of the urban population in China. The China UHT milk market is growing at a rapid pace. More than 60% of the total milk consumed in China is UHT milk. By 2030, China is expected to add 300 million to 400 million people to its urban areas. The urban population is highly influenced the Western culture of consuming packaged milk due to better income levels.

Some of the prominent companies in the global UHT milk market are Bongrain SA, Arla Foods, Inner Mongolia Yili Group Company Limited, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Nestle SA, Sodiaal Group, Murray Goulburn Co-operative Co. Limited, Danone Group, and Lactalis Group.

The new trend of consuming milk outside the home, i.e. on the sports field, in schools, and at the gymnasium is fast catching up. This is expected to propel the global UHT milk market in the near future.

