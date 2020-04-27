White Spirit Market 2019 Present Scenario on Growth Analysis and High Demand to 2024

According to Market Study Report, White Spirit Market 2019 provides a comprehensive analysis of the White Spirit Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the White Spirit Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The White Spirit Market size is estimated to be US$ 6.7 Billion in 2019 and projected to reach US$ 8.1 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.0%. This report spread across 150 Pages, Profiling 20 Companies and Supported with Tables and figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies Profiled in the White Spirit Market:

Royal Dutch Shell (The Netherlands)

Total SA (France)

ExxonMobil (US)

Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd (Japan)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (India)

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (India)

ThaiOil Company (Japan)

“The type 3 product segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

The type 3 segment is projected to witness a higher growth rate than other types during the forecast period. The demand for type 3 white spirit is driven mainly by the growing demand for low aromatic white spirit from the coating, adhesives, and industrial cleaning chemical manufacturers. The increased consumption of these compounds in the various end-use industries, such as automotive, construction, and chemical is another vital factor leading to the high demand for type 3 white spirit.

“The market in the thinner & solvent segment to account for the largest share during the forecast period.”

White spirit is an essential ingredient in the manufacturing of solvent-based paints & coatings and is used as a thinner. The main purpose of the white spirit as a thinner is to reduce the viscosity of the paint and provide a slower rate of evaporation. Hence, the paints that are thinned with white spirit dry to a smoother surface and form a leveled coat on the surface it is being applied to.

Competitive Landscape of White Spirit Market:

1 Introduction

2 New Product Launches

3 Expansion Activities

4 Partnerships, Agreements and Collaborations

5 Mergers and Acquisitions

6 Industry Structure

6.1 Market share/ Capacities of key players/ Operational Growth

6.2 Fragmented market or Consolidated

7 Company Strategies – working/not working OR winners vs losers

Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the white spirit market based on type, flash point, application, and region. The report includes detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the market. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into business overviews, products,and key strategies associated with the market.