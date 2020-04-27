Zinc Phosphide Market : Research by Key players, Type and Application, Future Growth 2026

Zinc Phosphide Market: Introduction

Zinc phosphide can be formed by the reaction of zinc with phosphorus. Zinc phosphide (Zn 3 P 2 ) is a dark grey, crystalline compound, and an inorganic chemical compound. Zinc phosphide has a room-temperature tetragonal form that converts to a cubic form at around 845°C. Zinc phosphide is a semiconductor with a direct band gap of 1.5 eV and may have applications in photovoltaic cells. It is used as a rodenticide against small mammals as rats, field mice, and squirrels. Zinc phosphide poisoning can cause illnesses or unexpected death of rodents.

The global zinc phosphide market can be segmented based on type, application, and region. In terms of type, the zinc phosphide market can be classified into powder, ingot, wafer, and others. The wafer segment is projected to expand at a rapid during the forecast period. Increasing demand for semiconductors for the use in integrated circuits (IC) and printed circuit board (PCB), will drive the demand for zinc phosphide market. Additionally, zinc phosphide is largely used in to manufacture PCBs, which are used in smart mobiles, laptops, transformers, and TVs. Rise in demand for these devices is anticipated to drive the demand for zinc phosphide during the forecast period.

Based on application, the zinc phosphide market can be divided into photovoltaics, semiconductor, rodenticides, and poisons. Zinc phosphide has strong optical absorption and ideal band gap 1.5 electron volt. Increasing demand for photovoltaics cell from the electronic & electrical industry is estimated to fuel zinc phosphide market during the forecast period. Furthermore, zinc phosphide is used for making semiconductors. Semiconductors are used in smart mobiles, laptops, transformers, and TVs. This, in run, is expected to propel the zinc phosphide market during the forecast period.

Zinc phosphide is used as rodenticides. A mixture of mammal food and zinc phosphide is left , the acid in the digestive system of the mammal reacts with the phosphide to generate toxic phosphine gas, which cause illnesses.There are no antidotes currently known for zinc phosphide. Mortality rate of zinc phosphide poisoning is around 35% to 70%.

Zinc Phosphide Market: Key Player

The global zinc phosphide market is fragmented. Large numbers of companies operate at the global and regional level. Major companies include ALB Materials, American Elements, Lorad Chemical Corporation, ABSCO, Alfa Aesar Co., Finipharma Ltd, GFS Chemicals, and ESPI Metals.