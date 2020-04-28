2019 Review: Detailed LED headlights Market Global Scenario and Development Activity

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘LED headlights’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

Traditional headlights comprise of a small number of lamps with modest optics to direct a light beam onto the road. The main goal of an automotive headlight is to improve safety in low light and poor weather conditions. In an LED headlight, free-form lenses dispense the light in a precise manner to yield the overall desired light distribution. LED headlights are the latest invention for vehicle forward lighting. They are much brighter than regular halogen bulbs and as bright as 35W HID headlights. LED lights consume much less power and turn on instantly as compared to the halogen or HID counterparts. LED kits are easier to fix and do not need a ballast to power them.

Market Segmentation

by Application (Two Wheelers, Passenger Cars, Buses, Trucks), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket)

Highlights of Influencing Trends: Increasing Concerns and Strict Regulations Regarding Road Safety

Market Growth Drivers: Increasing Demand for Automobile

Restraints: High Cost as Compare to Halogen Bulbs

Opportunities: Increasing Infrastructure Development in Developing Countries

Challenges: Lot of Heat is dispersed to the Emitter

