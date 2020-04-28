2019 Review: Docking Station Market Growth Analysis and Market Sizing

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Docking Station’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Dell (United States),HP (United States),Lenovo (China),Acer (Taiwan),Apple (United States),Samsung (South Korea),Toshiba (Japan),Fujitsu (Japan),Haier (China),Hisense (China),,Kensington (United States),Targus (United States),ASUS (Taiwan),Havis (United States),Panasonic (Japan),Sony (Japan)

Docking Stations refers to an electronic device where all the peripherals of the same devices or different devices can be connected or plugged in. These stations are often connected to laptops, desktop and some compatible devices such as tablets. They have multiple slots for mobile charging, storage devices, and peripheral devices namely monitor or printer. It can be classified as wired docking stations and wireless docking stations. Rising adoption of BYOD and COPE concept across the various organization in the world is driving the market for the docking station.

Market Segmentation:

by Type (Laptop Docking Stations, Mobile Device Docking Stations, Hard Drive Docking Stations), Application (Laptops, Mobiles and Tablets), End-User Industry (Commercial (Enterprises), Residential (Individual Customers and other)), Technology Type (Wired Docks, Wireless Docks), Distribution Channel (Online Stores, Offline Stores), Display Supported (One, Two, More than Two), Connectivity Type (USB 3.0, USB C, WiGig, Thunderbolt 2, Thunderbolt 3, Others)



Highlights of Influencing Trends:

Rising Development of Cross-Platform Compatible Docking Stations

Increasing Focus on Design Enhancement of Docking Stations

Adoption for Wireless Docking Stations

Market Growth Drivers:

Increase Usage of Laptops, Tablets, and Computers Globally

Increasing IT Companies and Rising Personal Disposable Income of Individual Consumer

Rising Demand for Portable Workstations

Restraints:

High Cost of Leading Manufacturer’s Docking Station

Opportunities:

Rising Rapid Digitalization across the Globe is Transforming Numerous Business Modules Such as E-Commerce, IT Sector, and Other Businesses

Increased Adoption of Integrated Technologies in the Developed and Developing Countries

Challenges:

Issue Related to Limitations of USB 3.0 Docking Stations

Concern Related to the Compatibility Issues with Most of OEMs Docking Stations

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

