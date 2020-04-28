2019 Review: Retail E-commerce Software Market Growth Analysis and Market Sizing

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Retail E-commerce Software’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

Magento (United States)

Oracle ATG Commerce (United States)

PrestaShop (France)

Shopify (Canada)

Adobe Systems (United States)

CenturyLink (United States)

Cleverbridge (Germany)

Ekm Systems (United Kingdom)

Hybris Software (SAP SE) (Germany)

IBM Websphere (IBM) (United States)

Insite Software (United States)

Intershop Communications (Germany)

Jagged Peak (United States)

JDA Software (United States)

Demandware (United States)

Retail E-commerce software is refers to software used for e-commerce activity. E- Commerce is also called as electronic commerce or EC. It is mostly used for buying and selling of goods and services. Also, it is used for the transmitting of funds or data, over an electronic network, primarily the internet. This software helps retail industry to operate through web portals, gain competitive advantage, and reach more clients rapidly. Additionally, E-commerce retail software offers advanced abilities such as searching, order management, cart management, content management, marketing, and reporting.

Market Segmentation

by Application (PC Terminal, Mobile Terminal), Deployment Model (On-Premise, Cloud)

Highlights of Influencing Trends: High Adoption of Cloud Solution

Growing Count of Online Stores

Market Growth Drivers: Fueling Popularity of Digital Commerce

Increasing Demand in BFSI Segment

Restraints: Threat from Open-Source Solution Providers

Opportunities: Huge Demand for E-Commerce Software from Numerous Industries

Upsurge in Acceptance of Advanced Technologies

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize growth and profitability. The report presents the market competitive landscape and a consistent in depth analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

Research Methodology:

The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global Retail E-commerce Software market.

market. In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer Retail E-commerce Software various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

Thereafter, a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players specifically having product line i.e. Retail E-commerce Software.

. In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players’ revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

Almost 80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, Annual reports, press releases etc.

* Customized Section/Chapter wise Reports or Regional or Country wise Chapters are also available.

On Special Request we do offer a dedicated and focus report on regional or by country level scope.

Extracts from TOC

1 Study Coverage

Industry Definition

…..

2 Executive Summary

Global Retail E-commerce Software Market Size (2014-2025) by Revenue, Production*, Growth rate

Analysis of Competitive Landscape – Insights on Market Development Scenario

3 Market Size by Manufacturers [Market Share, Global Rank etc]

4 Global Retail E-commerce Software Production, Consumption by Regions (2014-2025)

5 Market Size by Type

Global Retail E-commerce Software Revenue by Type

Global Retail E-commerce Software Volume by Type

Global Retail E-commerce Software Price by Type

6 Market Size by Application (2014-2025)

Global Retail E-commerce Software Breakdown Data by Revenue, Volume

7 Manufacturers Profiles

8 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

Key questions answered

• Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Retail E-commerce Software market?

• What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Retail E-commerce Software market?

• What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Retail E-commerce Software market?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

