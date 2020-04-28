2020 Bone Densitometers Market Report Analysis of Major Players Involved in the Development of Bone Densitometers and List All Their Pipeline Projects

ReportsnReports has recently added a new research report to its expanding repository. The research report, titled “Bone Densitometers Market,” offers a clear understanding of the subject matter. Bone Densitometers Market Industry research report provides granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts, geographic regions of the market and analytical tools such as SWOT analysis to generate a whole set of trade based study regarding the Bone Densitometers Market.

Download a FREE PDF Sample of Bone Densitometers Market Research Report at: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2178640

Medical Devices sector report, Bone Densitometers Market” provides an overview of Bone Densitometers currently in pipeline stage. The report provides comprehensive information on the pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development. The report reviews major players involved in the pipeline product development. It also provides information about clinical trials in progress, which includes trial phase, trial status, trial start and end dates, and, the number of trials for the key Bone Densitometers pipeline products.

Scope of the Bone Densitometers Market Report:

– Extensive coverage of the Bone Densitometers under development

– The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities

– The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Bone Densitometers and list all their pipeline projects

– The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage

– The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products

– Recent developments in the segment / industry.

Reasons to buy the Bone Densitometers Market Report:

– Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies

– Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage

– Identify and understand important and diverse types of Bone Densitometers under development

– Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies

– Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline

– In-depth analysis of the products current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date.

Get Discount on Bone Densitometers Market Research Report at: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=2178640

Table of Contents in the Bone Densitometers Market Report:

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Introduction

2.1 Bone Densitometers Overview

3 Products under Development

3.1 Bone Densitometers – Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

3.2 Bone Densitometers – Pipeline Products by Segment

3.3 Bone Densitometers – Pipeline Products by Territory

3.4 Bone Densitometers – Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path

3.5 Bone Densitometers – Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date

4 Bone Densitometers – Pipeline Products under Development by Companies

4.1 Bone Densitometers Companies – Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

4.2 Bone Densitometers – Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

5 Bone Densitometers Companies and Product Overview

5.1 3D Osteo Limited Company Overview

5.2 ARTANN Laboratories Inc Company Overview

5.3 BrainLAB AG Company Overview

5.4 Clemson University Company Overview

5.5 Columbia University Company Overview

5.6 CyberLogic Inc Company Overview

5.7 Erasmus MC Company Overview

5.8 Hologic Inc Company Overview

5.9 JointVue, LLC Company Overview

5.10 Quantum Medical Metrics, LLC Company Overview

5.11 Sheffield Hallam University Company Overview

5.12 SpineGuard SA Company Overview

5.13 University of Brunei Darussalam Company Overview

5.14 University of California San Diego Company Overview

6 Bone Densitometers- Recent Developments

6.1 Mar 25, 2019: EDP and European Commission promote deals between startups and global companies

6.2 Mar 14, 2019: SpineGuard reports solid improvements in its full-year 2018 financial results

6.3 Mar 07, 2019: SpineGuard Granted patent for ultrasound mapping of the spine

6.4 Jan 24, 2019: SpineGuard reports 2018 revenue of 7 .6 M

6.5 Jan 16, 2019: James Borzi named Vice President, Global Supply Chain (CSCO) for GE Healthcare

6.6 Jan 07, 2019: Hologic preliminary revenues increase approximately 5% to $831 million in first quarter of fiscal 2019

6.7 Nov 29, 2018: Supervisory Board extends appointment of Managing Board member Lisa Davis

6.8 Nov 27, 2018: Bindex measurement revolutionizes osteoporosis diagnostics in US – one million patients have been measured in just 18 months

6.9 Nov 27, 2018: GE Healthcare to open biotechnology manufacturing center in UK

6.10 Nov 27, 2018: Bindex Measurement Revolutionizes Osteoporosis Diagnostics in US – One Million Patients Have Been Measured in Just 18 Months

6.11 Nov 19, 2018: Hologic names Ludwig N. Hantson as Board Director

6.12 Nov 08, 2018: Siemens AG: Earnings release and financial results Q4 FY 2018: guidance fully achieved again – another strong year

6.13 Oct 11, 2018: SpineGuard Reports Third-Quarter 2018 Revenue

6.14 Aug 22, 2018: New imaging suite at NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island presents a bright picture of enhanced patient care

6.15 Aug 16, 2018: Bone Index announces medicare reimbursement coverage for Bindex osteoporosis measurement

6.16 Aug 14, 2018: Martina Maier appointed new Chief Compliance Officer of Siemens

6.17 Aug 02, 2018: Earnings Release and Financial Results Q3 FY 2018: Excellent order growth highlights successful third quarter

6.18 Aug 01, 2018: US judge finds Fujifilm infringed on Hologics mammography patents

6.19 Aug 01, 2018: Siemens sets future course with Vision 2020+

6.20 Aug 01, 2018: Jay Ireland to Retire From GE; Farid Fezoua to Become Africa CEO

6.21 Jul 31, 2018: Hologic Announces Chief Financial Officer Change

6.22 Jul 31, 2018: Hologic Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter of Fiscal 2018

6.23 Jul 25, 2018: UC Health names chief privacy officer, director of contracting

6.24 Jul 04, 2018: GE, Lagos State Government sign agreement on power, healthcare, skills development

6.25 Jun 29, 2018: Todd Ernst Named GEs Vice President of Investor Relations

6.26 Jun 25, 2018: UC Health Names Systems First Chief Experience Officer

6.27 May 29, 2018: A Study Confirms – Bindex Point-of-care Technology is Extremely Cost-effective in Osteoporosis Management

6.28 May 25, 2018: Siemens appoints new CEO of Siemens Mexico, Central America, and Caribbean

6.29 May 15, 2018: Proposed nominations of future Siemens Alstom Board of Directors completed

6.30 May 09, 2018: Siemens Announces Earnings Release and Financial Results Q2 FY 2018

6.31 May 02, 2018: Hologic Announces Financial Results for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018

7 Appendix

7.1 Methodology

And more..