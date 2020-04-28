2020 Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Report Analysis Including Epidemiology, Etiology, Pathophysiology, Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatment Guidelines

ReportsnReports has recently added a new research report to its expanding repository. The research report, titled “Rheumatoid Arthritis Market,” offers a clear understanding of the subject matter. Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Industry research report provides granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts, geographic regions of the market and analytical tools such as SWOT analysis to generate a whole set of trade based study regarding the Rheumatoid Arthritis Market.

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune disease that, due to a complex interplay of environmental, immunological, and genetic factors, causes chronic inflammation and progressive deformity of the joints over time.

In 2017, the diagnosed prevalence of RA in the 8MM averaged 0.66% in adults 18 years of age and older and 2.7% in adults aged 60 and older. Early RA typically presents as a bilateral inflammatory joint condition, usually beginning in the smaller joints such as the fingers and toes and eventually progressing to the larger joints. Patients can experience flare-ups early in the disease onset, which are typically worse in the morning. Over time, pain and swelling may become constant, ultimately leading to deformity.

Table of Contents in the Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Report:

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Rheumatoid Arthritis: Executive Summary

2.1 Biosimilar Erosion Will Temper Sales Growth in the RA Market from 2017-2027

2.2 Development of Novel Oral Agents and Biosimilars Are Popular R&D Strategies

2.3 Opportunities Remain for More Rapid, Targeted, and Cost-Effective Treatment for RA patients

2.4 Pipeline JAK1 Inhibitors Are Best Equipped to Penetrate the Crowded RA Market

2.5 What Do Physicians Think?

3 Introduction

3.1 Catalyst

3.2 Related Reports

4 Disease Overview

4.1 Etiology

4.2 Pathophysiology

4.3 Symptoms and Severity Classifications

5 Epidemiology

5.1 Disease Background

5.2 Risk Factors and Comorbidities

5.3 Global and Historical Trends

5.4 Forecast Methodology

5.5 Epidemiological Forecast for Rheumatoid Arthritis (2017-2027)

5.6 Discussion

6 Disease Management

6.1 Diagnosis and Treatment Overview

6.2 US

6.3 5EU

6.4 Japan

6.5 Australia

7 Competitive Assessment

7.1 Overview

7.2 Biosimilars in the RA Market

8 Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment

8.1 Overview

8.2 Earlier Diagnosis and Treatment

8.3 Cost-Effective Therapies

8.4 Personalized Treatment Strategies

8.5 Improved Guidance on Treating RA Patients in Remission

9 Pipeline Assessment

9.1 Overview

9.2 Promising Drugs in Clinical Development

9.3 Other Drugs in Development

10 Current and Future Players

10.1 Overview

10.2 Trends in Corporate Strategy

10.3 Company Portfolio Assessments

11 Market Outlook

11.1 Global Markets

11.2 US

11.3 5EU

11.4 Japan

11.5 Australia

12 Appendix

12.1 Bibliography

12.2 Abbreviations

12.3 Methodology

12.4 Primary Research – KOLs and Payers Interviewed for This Report

12.5 Primary Research – Prescriber Survey

12.6 About the Authors

And more…