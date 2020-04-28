Bioprocess Technology Market Gains Momentum as Tech Giants Increasing R&D Efforts

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Bioprocess Technology’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Philips Healthcare (Netherlands),Abbott Laboratories (United States),Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (United States),Becton, Dickinson and Company (United States),GE Healthcare (United States),Merck Millipore (Germany),Danaher Corporation (United States),Lonza Group AG (Switzerland),Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A (France),Charles River Laboratories (United States),,Corning, Inc. (United States),Bio-Rad Laboratories (United States)
A bioprocess is any process which uses complete living cells or their components for example bacteria, enzymes, chloroplast to obtain desired products. This process is commonly known to as Fermentation. Bioprocess technology deals with the design and development of equipment and procedures for the manufacturing of products. Meanwhile, bioprocesses uses living material, they deliver numerous benefits over conventional chemical methods of production including it typically need minor temperature, pressure, and pH; it uses renewable resources as raw materials and larger quantities can be produced with less energy consumption.
Market Segmentation:
by Type (Cell Expansion, Cell Culture, Cell Line Development, Flow Cytometry, Virus Infiltration), Application (Specialty Products, Biopharmaceuticals, Environment Management, Industrial Chemicals), End User (Research Labs, Medical Institutions, Hospitals, Others)
Highlights of Influencing Trends:
Growing Demand for Vaccines
Increasing Prevalence of HIV and Cancer
Market Growth Drivers:
High Growth in Biopharmaceutical Industry
Increase in R&D Expenditure in Developed Countries
Rise in Number of New Drug Launches
Restraints:
Strict Regulatory Policies
Opportunities:
Potential Growth Offered by Emerging Markets
Growing Pharmaceutical Outsourcing
Challenges:
Need of High Capital Investments to Set Up New Production Facilities
Difficulties in Reagent Development
Country level Break-up includes:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)
Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)
Extracts from TOC
1 Study Coverage
Industry Definition
…..
2 Executive Summary
Global Bioprocess Technology Market Size (2014-2025) by Revenue, Production*, Growth rate
Analysis of Competitive Landscape – Insights on Market Development Scenario
3 Market Size by Manufacturers [Market Share, Global Rank etc]
4 Global Bioprocess Technology Production, Consumption by Regions (2014-2025)
5 Market Size by Type
Global Bioprocess Technology Revenue by Type
Global Bioprocess Technology Volume by Type
Global Bioprocess Technology Price by Type
6 Market Size by Application (2014-2025)
Global Bioprocess Technology Breakdown Data by Revenue, Volume
7 Manufacturers Profiles
8 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
