Bioprocess Technology Market Gains Momentum as Tech Giants Increasing R&D Efforts

Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Philips Healthcare (Netherlands),Abbott Laboratories (United States),Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (United States),Becton, Dickinson and Company (United States),GE Healthcare (United States),Merck Millipore (Germany),Danaher Corporation (United States),Lonza Group AG (Switzerland),Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A (France),Charles River Laboratories (United States),,Corning, Inc. (United States),Bio-Rad Laboratories (United States)

A bioprocess is any process which uses complete living cells or their components for example bacteria, enzymes, chloroplast to obtain desired products. This process is commonly known to as Fermentation. Bioprocess technology deals with the design and development of equipment and procedures for the manufacturing of products. Meanwhile, bioprocesses uses living material, they deliver numerous benefits over conventional chemical methods of production including it typically need minor temperature, pressure, and pH; it uses renewable resources as raw materials and larger quantities can be produced with less energy consumption.

Market Segmentation:

by Type (Cell Expansion, Cell Culture, Cell Line Development, Flow Cytometry, Virus Infiltration), Application (Specialty Products, Biopharmaceuticals, Environment Management, Industrial Chemicals), End User (Research Labs, Medical Institutions, Hospitals, Others)

Highlights of Influencing Trends:

Growing Demand for Vaccines

Increasing Prevalence of HIV and Cancer

Market Growth Drivers:

High Growth in Biopharmaceutical Industry

Increase in R&D Expenditure in Developed Countries

Rise in Number of New Drug Launches

Restraints:

Strict Regulatory Policies

Opportunities:

Potential Growth Offered by Emerging Markets

Growing Pharmaceutical Outsourcing

Challenges:

Need of High Capital Investments to Set Up New Production Facilities

Difficulties in Reagent Development



Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

* Customized Section/Chapter wise Reports or Regional or Country wise Chapters are also available.

Extracts from TOC

1 Study Coverage

Industry Definition

…..

2 Executive Summary

Global Bioprocess Technology Market Size (2014-2025) by Revenue, Production*, Growth rate

Analysis of Competitive Landscape – Insights on Market Development Scenario

3 Market Size by Manufacturers [Market Share, Global Rank etc]

4 Global Bioprocess Technology Production, Consumption by Regions (2014-2025)

5 Market Size by Type

Global Bioprocess Technology Revenue by Type

Global Bioprocess Technology Volume by Type

Global Bioprocess Technology Price by Type

6 Market Size by Application (2014-2025)

Global Bioprocess Technology Breakdown Data by Revenue, Volume

7 Manufacturers Profiles

8 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

