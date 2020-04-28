Can Cold Pressed Juices Market Find the Potential to Grow Further?

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Cold Pressed Juices’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

Hain Celestia (United States)

Naked Juice (United States)

Evolution Fresh (United States)

Suja Juice (United States)

Liquiteria Inc. (United States)

Hoogesteger.nl Fresh Cold Pressed Juices (Netherlands)

Juice Generation, Inc. (United States)

Pressed Juicery, LLC (United States)

Rakyan Beverages Private Limited (India)

Village Juicery (Canadas)

The Cold Pressed Juicery One (Netherlands)

Greenhouse Juice Co ULC (Canada)

Organic Press Juices (United Arab Emirates)

Kuka Juice (United States)

Native Cold Pressed Juices (United States)

Plenish Cleanse (United Kingdom)

Due to unhealthier lifestyles across the globe, awareness about fitness and healthier diets has been robustly increased over the past couple of decades. Also with increasing health issues as well as benefits associated with the consumption of juice in illness has generated significant demand for the cold press juices across the globe. Furthermore, no head or any such additives which will lead to nutrient loss has been minimized and as compared to other juices nutrients, phytonutrients, minerals, trace minerals, amino acids, and enzymes are not lost during the extraction procedure in this case of cold-pressed juices thus the cold-pressed juices will show further business growth in the upcoming years.

Market Segmentation

by Type (Cold Pressed Fruits Juices, Cold Pressed Vegetables Juices, Cold Pressed Mixed Juices), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, On-trade, Independent Retailers, Convenience Stores), Gender (Woman, Man)

Highlights of Influencing Trends: Introduction to Sugar-free or minimally Sweetened Cold Pressed Juices

Adoption of Pressed Fruit Juices with Minimal Loss of Nutrients

Market Growth Drivers: Rising Health Conscious Population across the Globe

Numerous Advantages of Healthy and Cold Juices over Unhealthier Foods

Restraints: Seasonal Demand for the Cold Pressed Juices from Different Regions

Growing Automation in Fruit Pressing or Juice Manufacturing

Opportunities: Highly Increasing Demand from the Asia Pacific Region due to the Availability of Strongest Consumer Base

Growth Opportunities with respect to Growing Awareness about Healthy Food

Challenges: Lack of Use of Food Preservatives may Hamper Durability of Juices

Continuously Changing Consumer Preferences will Generate Supply Demand Instability

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize growth and profitability. The report presents the market competitive landscape and a consistent in depth analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

Research Methodology:

The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global Cold Pressed Juices market.

market. In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer Cold Pressed Juices various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies. Thereafter, a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players specifically having product line i.e. Accelerator Pedal Sensor .

. In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players’ revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

Almost 80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, Annual reports, press releases etc.

Extracts from TOC

1 Study Coverage

Industry Definition

…..

2 Executive Summary

Global Cold Pressed Juices Market Size (2014-2025) by Revenue, Production*, Growth rate

Analysis of Competitive Landscape – Insights on Market Development Scenario

3 Market Size by Manufacturers [Market Share, Global Rank etc]

4 Global Cold Pressed Juices Production, Consumption by Regions (2014-2025)

5 Market Size by Type

Global Cold Pressed Juices Revenue by Type

Global Cold Pressed Juices Volume by Type

Global Cold Pressed Juices Price by Type

6 Market Size by Application (2014-2025)

Global Cold Pressed Juices Breakdown Data by Revenue, Volume

7 Manufacturers Profiles

8 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

Key questions answered

• Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Cold Pressed Juices market?

• What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Cold Pressed Juices market?

• What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Cold Pressed Juices market?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

