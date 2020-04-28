Fantasy Sports Market Report, Trends, CAGR status, Analysis and Forecasts 2020-2025 FanDuel, DraftKings, Yahoo, ESPN, CBS, NFL Fantasy



The global Fantasy Sports market is valued at 12321.03 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 33199.64 million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.19% between 2017 and 2022. United States & Canada will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in United States, with about 50% market share in 2017.

Leading Players In The Fantasy Sports Market

FanDuel

DraftKings

Yahoo

ESPN

CBS

NFL Fantasy

Fox Sports Fantasy Football

MyFantasyLeague

Bovada

Sportech

Fantrax

StarsDraft

Fantasy Fued

Ballr



The Fantasy Sports market report includes comprehensive information about the market’s major competitors, including various organizations, companies, associations, suppliers and manufacturers competing for production, supply, sales, revenue generation, and after-sales performance expectations. The bargaining power of numerous vendors and buyers have also been included in the research report.

Fantasy Sports Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers : Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

